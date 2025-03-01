The Nintendo Switch Online service has removed its first retro game from its selection of SNES titles. While there are still hundreds of games to play on the NES, SNES, Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, and Genesis libraries through Nintendo Switch Online, one specific game will be lost on March 28.

Nintendo Switch Online Eliminates First Game From Service

It has been confirmed by Nintendo (via VGC) that Spike Chunsoft's Super Soccer will be removed from the SNES Nintendo Switch Online app's library on March 28 at 1:00 am UTC. This means you have the rest of this month to try out this classic 1992 sports game. It is a worrying sign for fans of this retro game service as it is evidence that third-party titles can leave at any time. Hopefully, Super Soccer's situation is a rarity rather than the norm in the future. No official reason has been given for the game's removal, but it is likely due to licensing rights between Nintendo and possibly Spike Chunsoft.

You can also play Super Tennis on the Nintendo Switch SNES app.

"Super Soccer is probably about to get played more this month than the whole time it’s been on the service," said X account The__Goomba (otherwise known as Tony Coffey), who has almost 10,000 followers. They're probably correct with that assessment. Many gamers nowadays would probably want to play the FC/FIFA series more than the 1992-released Super Soccer.

Nintendo Switch Online Keeps Adding New Games

Despite the loss of Super Soccer, Nintendo is consistently adding new games to its service. In January this year, the Nintendo 64 library added Ridge Racer 64, and the Game Boy Advance lineup included Wario Land 4 to the service. The implementation of new titles is arguably slow, but when they do launch, they're usually met with praise due to great port work and online connectivity. You can play the classic Mario Party games online if you have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, for example.

Nintendo Switch Online added Wario Land 4 in February.

The regular Nintendo Switch Online subscription costs $19.99 a year and includes online access, NES, SNES, and Game Boy games, in addition to a game save cloud online. You also have access to Nintendo Music, a relatively new app that lets you listen to beloved Nintendo soundtracks. Nintendo Switch Online with the Expansion Pack is $49.99 a year. It comes with access to all the above features, in addition to: