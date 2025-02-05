Nintendo has revealed an update to their sales in the company's newest fiscal report. According to their documents, the Nintendo Switch consoles have reached the milestone of 150.86 million units sold. While this number is remarkable, the Switch remains the third-best console ever in the sales ranking, right behind the DS and the PlayStation 2.

A Remarkable Hit

Via: Nintendo.com

With the Nintendo Switch 2 console on the horizon, Nintendo's current system remains an astounding success in its sales. The latest financial report, however, indicates a hardware sales drop of about 30.6% in the April to December 2024 period when compared to the same months in 2023.

Related 10 Best Switch Exclusives To Play While Waiting for the Switch 2 There are a lot of games on the Switch, and from the exclusive titles, these are the best to play while waiting for the Switch 2 to release.

As the Switch gets closer to completing its eighth year on the market, it has managed to sell 9.54 million units in the three quarters covered in the report. Thanks to this, Nintendo has updated their forecast for the fiscal year ending on March 2025 to 11 million new units sold compared to the previous 12.5 million.

On the software side, there have also been reduced sales compared to 2023, a year that featured big hits like Super Mario Bros. Wonder and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on its lineup. While 163.95 million units of software were sold from April to December 2023, the same period in 2024 had 123.98 million sales, a drop of about 24.4%. As a result, the forecast for the fiscal year which ends on March 2025 is 160 million units of software.

On the whole, up to December 2024, the Nintendo Switch software sales have already surpassed 1,359.80 million units. American sales correspond to 591.06 million, while Japan has bought 266.81 million and Europe 395.90 million. Other markets have collectively acquired 106.03 million software units.

Meanwhile, the comprehensive hardware sales for the Switch are at 150.86 million units worldwide, with the Americas corresponding to 57.83 million of those sales. Japan has acquired 36.82 million Switch consoles and Europe is at 39 million units.

The Million Sellers

As part of the financial report, Nintendo has also updated the sales numbers of some of their games, including the new releases from 2024. Nintendo's 10 bestsellers on the Nintendo Switch have reached the following numbers:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - 67.35 million sales

Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 47.44 million sales

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - 35.88 million sales

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - 32.62 million sales

Super Mario Odyssey - 29.04 million sales

Pokémon Sword/Shield - 26.60 million sales

Pokémon Scarlet/Violet - 26.38 million sales

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - 21.55 million sales

Super Mario Party - 21.10 million sales

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe - 18.06 million sales.

The game that sold the most during the fiscal period of the report, however, was Super Mario Party Jamboree. The new entry in the party series has reached 6.17 million sales in less than three months, making it the fastest Mario Party to reach this many sales on the Nintendo Switch.

Other new releases among the year's highlights were The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom at 3.91 million, Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door at 2.06 million, Mario & Luigi: Brothership at 1.84 and Luigi's Mansion 2 HD at 1.80 million. 2023's Super Mario Bros. Wonder has also sold 2.07 million units during 2024, reaching the milestone of 15.51 million sales overall.

As the Switch gets closer to completing its eighth year on the market, it has managed to sell 9.54 million units in the three quarters covered in the report. Thanks to this, Nintendo has updated their forecast for the fiscal year ending on March 2025 to 11 million new units sold compared to the previous 12.5 million.

The next fiscal report will cover the period from January to March 2025, which is considered the final quarter of the fiscal year. With the Switch 2 proper announcement set for April 2025, the next fiscal years will paint an interesting picture of Nintendo's hardware sales.