Nintendo has announced two different Nintendo Switch bundles, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. One is a regular Switch, while the other is the OLED variety, which comes with a better screen. Australia and New Zealand are getting their own unique bundles with Super Mario Bros. Wonder instead.

Close

This Nintendo Switch Model Includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Switch Online Membership

Nintendo of America tweeted the details of the upcoming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch models. It will come with the game and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership for both the OLED and regular Switch packages. Unfortunately, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is provided rather than a physical version. In today's digital age, it makes sense, as it saves costs for Nintendo.

No specific release date has been given for these bundles, but they will come to stores early this fall season. It gives potential customers to buy and pick one up as a gift before the hectic holiday rush in November and December. No price has been set for these bundles as of the time of writing.

On October 24, Australians and New Zealanders can pick up the same package but instead of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, it's Super Mario Bros. Wonder. JB Hi-Fi lists the bundle on its website for 539 Australian dollars ($363 US).

Unfortunately, a digital copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is provided rather than a physical version. In today's digital age, it makes sense, as it saves costs for Nintendo.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is an awesome game to get as a pack-in with the Nintendo Switch. Even though the original game is over 10 years old now, it contains so much content, including new cameo characters like Link and the Splatoon kids. The overall game looks pretty with its HD visuals as well. Despite it being a Wii U game, it's one of Switch's prettiest games to play. "From the entirely revamped battle mode to all the brand new characters and features, Deluxe is far more than just a port," said our review. "Those who have never played Mario Kart 8 and have a Switch should consider this a need to play title, and those who had it on Wii U should know that this is still worth picking up as it is the definitive version by far."