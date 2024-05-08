Key Takeaways Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition involves 150 speedrunning challenges and 13 retro games.

Third-party games like Megaman 2 and Contra won't be in the package.

A Deluxe Set is available physically for $59.99 and includes collectibles like pins and art cards.

After a recent leak, the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has officially been announced by the Japanese game company. Nintendo has confirmed 13 games will be involved in this competitive spin on retro gaming for the Switch, including Ice Climber, Super Mario Bros., and The Legend of Zelda.

Nintendo World Championships NES Edition Party Mode

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Has Us Competing In Challenges

Based on the competitive event of the same name, Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition has us taking on 150 speedrunning challenges to beat our friends online or on the couch. Releasing July 18, this Switch exclusive features 13 games which the challenges revolve around. They include:

Balloon Fight

Donkey Kong

Excitebike

Ice Climber

Kid Icarus

Kirby’s Adventure

Metroid

Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Bros. 2

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. The Lost Levels

The Legend of Zelda

Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Unfortunately, no third-party games like Megaman 2 or Contra will be involved in the competitive action. There is a single player mode encouraging you to beat the times of your rivals. Additionally, there's a party mode that can be played by up to eight players at once. All eight instances of the game are played on one screen; this could certainly be a hit in a gaming event like PAX or Retropolooza.

"Nintendo Switch members can also enter World Championships Mode to submit their best times in five challenges that rotate each week and compete for a spot on the global leaderboard," explains the official Nintendo press release for the game.

Nintendo World Championships NES Edition has us getting the best speedruns

There's A Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Deluxe Set

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will be available both physically ($59.99) and digitally ($29.99). The physical edition is the Deluxe Set. It includes

The game

Five collectible pins

13 art cards that feature each of the featured NES titles

A replica of the gold-coloured NES game pack from the 1990 Nintendo World Championships with a stand display.

The gold-coloured Nintendo World Championships cart is legendary among the retro game scene because only 26 were ever made, according to Steemit.

Nintendo will be busy over the next few months and year. On Tuesday, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa announced a Nintendo Direct will be streamed live in June. We know that the Direct will focus on the Switch's lineup for the rest of 2024. Additionally, a Nintendo Switch successor will be announced sometime this fiscal year. Hopefully, games like Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition will tide us over until the next Nintendo system is revealed.