Key Takeaways Creating your own RPG just got easier with RPG Maker With - from simple to complex, dive right in!

Share your custom assets and get feedback - gain inspiration and inspire others in the process.

Utilize premade assets and get creative - craft your ultimate RPG game with RPG Maker With.

It's a safe assumption that most role-playing game fans have their own ideas for designing the next great RPG. Some of us pursue this goal while the majority never have their grand ideas come to fruition. One tool that has made achieving such goals more obtainable is the RPG Maker series of games. These games give players the chance to bring their ideas to life, whether it be something for them and their friends to play or using it as a springboard for a career in game development. Today NIS America is pleased to announce the latest installment in the game-making series, RPG Maker With.

What's New With RPG Maker?

RPG Maker With is designed to make creating games easier and more accessible than ever before. This is made possible through the user-friendly interface and intuitive controls, allowing players to jump right and start creating assets and functions as simple or complex as they desire, regardless of their skill level. Players seeking inspiration, or just curious about what is possible with RPG Maker With, can go online and play the games created by other fans of the series. For the first time in a console RPG Maker title, player can share assets and work in progress builds of their game. Key features noted by the publisher are highlighted below.

● Create Your Way: Making your own game has never been easier! Whether you’ve never made a game or are a seasoned professional, user-friendly controls and options for simple to complex creations make it easy to dive right in.

● Share with Others: Share custom assets and unfinished projects! Post your creations online and play other creators’ games to gain inspiration, feedback, and inspire others.

● Oodles of Assets: Utilize premade sample games and tons of assets to help you get started working on your ultimate RPG! Then, flex your creativity even further by crafting your own assets from scratch once you’ve become familiar with all the tools RPG Maker With has to offer.

RPG Maker With is scheduled to launch this fall on Nintendo Switch and in 2025 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Text languages include English, French, Italian, German and Spanish.