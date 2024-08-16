Key Takeaways Ugly ships in No Man's Sky can have big cargo- Sentinel ships don't suit all players.

Freighter hubs store ships, provides missions- some ships are free if saved from pirates.

Frigates for passive resource gain- missions reset, select crew based on specialty.

Some gamers say "Look good, play good," but that isn't always the case for ships in No Man's Sky -- the first entry from Hello Games soon to be followed by Light No Fire. Some of the ugliest ships can have the biggest cargo capacity. Additionally, aesthetically-pleasing ships like the Sentinel ones have cockpits not every player will enjoy. Other players may focus on something else entirely, like fuel use reduction or technology slots.

In total, there are currently eight types of player-controlled starships in No Man's Sky. Then, there are two types of ships the player can have, but can't pilot around space and land on planets. All of these ship types feature different styles, strengths, weaknesses and usefulness levels to players. Let's break down the No Man's Sky ship types and what players can do with them in the game.

12 Freighters

Big Ole Space Whales

Freighters act as a mobile hub where you can store starships, resources and even send your fleet on missions

You can generally summon them anywhere in space provided you have room and the required resources

The game provides some ships for free if you rescue them from pirates

There isn't much more to say about Freighters except that they become both useful and burdensome in late game No Man's Sky. You can use them as mobile bases to harvest resources from, carry starships and send your frigates out on missions for passive resource collection. But you also have to have the resources to construct the necessary rooms to do all of this. Such rooms offer an improved refiner, a science room, a Galactic Trade Terminal room and Fleet Command. Though it can be convenient, some players just opt for building planet-side bases instead of decking out their Freighters.

11 Frigates

The Ultimate In Passive Resource Gathering

Players have frigates in their fleet that can be sent out on missions using Fleet Command

Each one has specialties such as reconnaissance, combat, or trade

Though players can recruit them in game, some such as the Normandy from Mass Effect pop up are expedition rewards

Frigates are the best ships around since players can control them from their Freighter. After interacting with your Fleet Commander, you can select various missions that reset every so often. Some will be exploratory or "balanced" while others will require a Frigate with superior combat skills or trade predilections. Players can build up their Frigate collection or keep a select few. It just depends on how often they want to send missions out. For players who delight in passive resource gain, optimizing their Frigate setup is a must.

10 Shuttles

They're Trying Their Best Okay?

Feature boxy designs with clunky add-ons that many players have dubbed "air conditioners"

Typically have inferior stats compared to other ships that you can get in the early game

No one really knows the purpose of these bizarre little shuttles. They don't possess superior stats; in fact, a higher class Shuttle will often have worse stats than a lower class ship of another type. Still, there's a fan base out for them among the No Man's Sky community. One thing to note about Shuttles is that they do offer the most variety in looks. Since the game is procedurally generated, every ship is different and some Shuttles come equipped with tons of vented sections, making them very large ships. But you can also get super tiny Shuttles too.

9 Fighters

No Pirates Are Safe From You

Provide the traditional and well-executed "space ship" aesthetic with notable rings that can appear around the back of the ship

It's a lore appropriate ship for Travelers, specifically, but can offer limited stats in certain areas

Great for dogfighting in space

Players get a Fighter type ship when they first play No Man's Sky called the Radiant Pillar. It's a solid jack-of-all-trades like most Fighter ships are throughout the game. Though not the best for late game, there's no better ship to be in apart from the Interceptor class in a dog fight. Fighter ships are agile and can pump out serious firepower. One of the first ever expedition reward ships was the Fighter class Golden Vector (pictured above).

8 Explorers

Get The Best Of Economy And Aesthetics

These "science" ships can appear like little grasshoppers or have big side engines on them in a variety of colors

Provide more economic fuel costs in comparison to other ship types (only exceeded by the Solar Sail ship)

May not measure up in combat compared to Fighters and other ship types

These cute little ships all tend to offer lots of inventory space which is appealing for the hoarders among the No Man's Sky playerbase. They also come in a wide variety of colors and finishes too. One of this ship type's best features is how it reduces the launch fuel costs, but it also has increased hyderdrive range. If you aren't too into the combat of the game, Explorer type ships also offer superior maneuverability to escape enemies.

7 Haulers

You Can't Take The Sky From Travelers

Great for role-playing cargo movers (like Firefly) with large inventory availability

Bears solid tankiness and shield-absorption

Variable aesthetics and colors with a unique variant known as the Iron Vulture

Haulers do exactly what you think they do: they haul a TON of items. As far as looks go, however, many Haulers feel generic. They're generally one solid color with a boxy cockpit and sometimes wings or tail tips. The recent Adrift Expedition added a unique Hauler known as the Iron Vulture, though. It features a revamped cockpit and these huge horizontal fan wings. Not only does it cut an intimidating profile, it has bonkers hyperdrive distance and inventory capacity. Regular Haulers feature balanced stats in contrast.

6 Exotics

Not Actually All That Rare; Just Different

Exotic ships will always be S-class

Most feature a globular cockpit, but there are unique variants such as the Squid ship

Many Exotics don't measure up to other ship types in certain areas

If you thought the Explorer type was cute, get a load of these little eyeball pokers. Early adopters of the game coveted these ships for their unique aesthetics and the clout associated with them. Exotics are much more common now, however, apart from the Squid-style ship that remains elusive for many players. Most of these ships, despite being S-class, offer balanced stats and a few bonuses, but they don't compete with S-class varieties of Interceptors and even some Haulers. They do cost a pretty penny, however, so be ready to spend serious units on the Exotic ship you desire most.

5 Living

Difficult To Get But A Sight To Behold

Acquired through a specific quest that requires unique resources

Features biomechanical aesthetics and unique ship parts

Can be expensive to upgrade

This ship isn't for everyone for two reasons: it's weird-looking, and it can be a bit of a pain to get and upgrade. First of all, players must obtain a Void Egg from the Anomaly using Quicksilver currency. Then they have to follow the questline to activate it and obtain the necessary parts for the Living Ship. After obtaining the ship, upgrading it requires time, units and nanites -- a ton. Investing in just one is the wiser decision, as each subsequent Living Ship costs 10,000 nanites on top of the initial Void Egg cost.

4 Solar (Vesper Sail)

Wins The "Coolest Feature" Award

The only ship in the game to feature the unique Vesper Sail

Its unique technology mitigates fuel costs

Great for exploring planets -- especially those with awful weather

Boasting one of the coolest graphical aspects in the entire game, the Solar ships have the unique Vesper Sail feature. These sails augment ship fuel costs by recharging launch thrusters and unique landing animations -- though this has no benefit otherwise. Players can only acquire them in Outlaw systems meaning they'll need to engage in combat to do so. The ships do tend to have lower hyperdrive efficiency and shield bonuses too, so be aware of that.

3 Interceptor

Repurpose Sentinel Technology

Acquired through a specific quest that requires unique resources

Features aggressive aesthetics to match their Sentinel origins

Requires unique resources to upgrade and repair

Do you want to be a Cylon from Battlestar Galactica? The Interceptor type ship in No Man's Sky is probably as close as you can get. The aggressive looks of these starships echo the intimidating Sentinels and Atlas. They also come with unique technology requiring different materials for upgrades and repairs than other ships. Players must use Sentinel related resources such as Pugneum and Atlantideum for upgrades and repairs. These can mostly be obtained by fighting Sentinels. One of the only drawbacks to this ship type is its cockpit UI. There are radiating red lines that ebb and flow in the glass of the cockpit -- something not all players will enjoy.

2 What Do You Want Out Of Your Ship In No Man's Sky?

It's Not All About Combat Or Aesthetics

Many players keep an inventory of various ship types on their Freighters

You can change your primary ship just by entering it, but remember: that doesn't transfer over technology or inventory from your previous ship

The great thing about No Man's Sky is there isn't a wrong way to play it (not really). You can explore planets freely in Creative mode and build gargantuan bases on Paradise planets. You can jump in a Fighter and hunt down pirates or hop in an Interceptor and strike fear into the hearts of your fellow players. The only limit to your ship is how much you're willing to invest in upgrading it -- in time, resources, units and nanites.