Key Takeaways Repair your ship on a hospitable planet with ample resources to thrive.

Stockpile essentials like Carbon and Ferrite Dust for a smoother early game.

Enhance your exosuit, seek upgrades, and maximize inventory efficiency.

Embarking on your journey in No Man's Sky can be a daunting yet exhilarating experience. The vast universe filled with uncharted planets and diverse ecosystems is your playground. But before you can traverse the stars in your spaceship, you have some groundwork to lay— literally. This guide is tailored to help you navigate the initial stages of the game, focusing on essential resource gathering, upgrading your exosuit for better inventory management, and ensuring a smoother gameplay experience.

Getting Off the Ground

As you embark on your journey, you find yourself stranded on an unknown planet with a damaged spaceship. Your first challenge is to repair the ship so that you can continue your adventure. This initial phase of the game is meant to teach you the basics of gathering resources and crafting items. However, the actual game begins once you have successfully fixed your ship and taken off towards the unknown.

It is important to note that not all planets are hospitable. Therefore, it's essential to prioritize finding a more temperate world within the same system. Be careful to avoid planets with aggressive sentinels at all costs, as they will make your early game much more complicated than necessary. With your survival skills put to the test on this random planet, it's time to gear up and take on the universe!

Resource Round-Up

On your chosen planet, your primary focus should be accumulating a hefty resource stash. Aim for over 5000 units of Carbon and Ferrite Dust and around 2000 units of Oxygen and Sodium. Here's where to find them:

Carbon is abundant in plant life. Use your scanner to identify carbon-rich flora.

is abundant in plant life. Use your scanner to identify carbon-rich flora. Ferrite Dust is common in rocks scattered across the landscape.

is common in rocks scattered across the landscape. Oxygen is found in distinctive red or bulbous plants that release oxygen pods when approached.

is found in distinctive red or bulbous plants that release oxygen pods when approached. Sodium is found in yellow plants and a secondary element in many resources.

Not all planets have equal amounts of plant life, so you can always find another planet if the one you found isn't cutting it.

The Art of Exploration

As you embark on your journey across the vast planet, stay vigilant and look for any structures that might interest you. However, it is critical to approach them with caution, especially if they are heavily guarded by sentinels or surrounded by ominous features like tentacles. These are usually clear signs that the area may be dangerous or off-limits.

That said, there are still plenty of opportunities to discover valuable resources and upgrades by exploring safer buildings and interacting with the machinery you find along the way. Encrypted navigation charts are also worth seeking out, as they can provide you with vital information on the planet's geography and help you navigate your way to new locations with ease.

So, as you continue to explore the planet, remember to keep an open mind, stay alert to potential dangers, and take advantage of any opportunities that come your way. With a little bit of caution and a lot of curiosity, you are sure to uncover some truly amazing discoveries on your journey (like ancient relics and knowledge stones, which are incredibly beneficial when you want to trade with the locals).

A Detour to the Anomaly

After completing the initial tasks, you will come across a place called the Anomaly. The Anomaly serves as a hub for upgrades and essential purchases. It is crucial to unlock the Carbon Nanotube blueprint to be able to make future upgrades. You may need to search for more Nanites either within the Anomaly or on the surfaces of different planets to unlock the blueprint.

Refining and Upgrading

You will need to use your refiner to convert the sodium you have collected into sodium nitrate. This process will prove quite helpful later on. Once you have completed this task, return to the space station and trade in your encrypted charts for exosuit upgrade maps. These maps will be your key to unlocking a significant expansion of your inventory slots through drop pods located across the various planets. This will allow you to carry more items and resources as you explore the universe.

The Drop Pod Grind

To make the most of your planetary exploration, locating and traveling to the drop pods on your chosen planet is important. These pods contain valuable inventory slot upgrades but require unlocking repairs. You can use the maps available to find the drop pods and plan your route accordingly.

To maximize your inventory space, we recommend that you focus on unlocking four rows of upgrades. This will significantly alleviate the notorious inventory constraints that hamper your exploration and resource gathering. By having more inventory slots available, you'll be able to carry more resources, artifacts, and other items that you come across on your journey.

Inventory Management: A Key to Success

Expanding your exosuit's inventory in the early stages of the game might seem like a tedious task, but it can make a significant difference. It allows you to carry more resources, upgrades, and valuable items, making every game aspect more accessible and enjoyable. It's essential to resist the temptation to splurge on upgrades at this stage, as your top priority should be to increase your inventory space.

Looking Ahead

Proper management of your inventory is a crucial aspect of playing the game successfully. When you manage your inventory in an effective way, you will have greater freedom and capability when completing quests. It is important to note that inventory management can be a time-consuming and tedious task, especially when you are starting out and have limited space. However, putting in the effort to grind for more inventory space early on can pay off significantly in the long run, as it can prevent the common problem of unexpectedly running out of space, and avoid the frustration of having to leave items behind or dropping them on the ground.

Eyes to the Sky, Explorer

No Man's Sky is an incredibly vast game that offers an infinite number of possibilities and exploration opportunities to the player. To make the most out of this experience, it's essential to focus on your inventory capacity early on in the game. This will help you avoid frustration and enjoy a more seamless and rewarding journey through the universe.

Building a solid foundation for your inventory may require some patience and effort, but it will be worth it in the long run. You will have more room to carry the resources and equipment you need to navigate the galaxy, discover new planets, and interact with the various alien species you encounter along the way.

With a well-planned approach to your inventory management, you will find that the universe of No Man's Sky becomes a little more navigable and less daunting. You will have fewer interruptions and more time to appreciate the wonders and surprises that await you in this vast and beautiful game world.

So, get ready to embark on this journey with a plan, and don't forget to enjoy the process. Happy exploring, interloper!