NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games today dropped the gameplay trailer for the final character launching with Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, Noob Saibot.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns' release date is quickly approaching. The upcoming expansion adds in a new story mode, three Mortal Kombat fighters, and three guest fighters. NetherRealm has already released trailers highlighting Cyrax and Sektor, and today they've released the trailer for the final Mortal Kombat character. Today's trailer provides a look at Noob Saibot's origins, abilities, and moveset in Mortal Kombat 1.

Playing with shadows

Related Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Story Expansion, Kombat Pack 2 Announced NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games have announced the new story expansion Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns and Kombat Pack 2.

Much like the original and rebooted timelines, Fire God Liu Kang's timeline sees Bi-Han transform into Noob Saibot. As Sub-Zero, Bi-Han served as the ruthless grandmaster of the Lin Kuei and sought to make his clan a powerful force in Earthrealm. This ambition put him at odds with Liu Kang and his brother, Kuai Liang (Scorpion) during the events of Mortal Kombat 1. In Khaos Reigns, Bi-Han is captured by Titan Havik, who steals his soul and transforms him into Noob Saibot. Now an agent of chaos, Noob Saibot will not rest until he destroys all forms of authority.

Like his appearances in Mortal Kombat 2011 and Mortal Kombat 11, Noob Saibot in Mortal Kombat 1 utilizes a shadowy doppleganger in combat. His moveset also features an array to teleportations, shadowy projectiles that detonate after attaching to foes. The featured fatality is a clever callback to his very popular 'Wishbone' Fatality from Mortal Kombat 2011. Finally, his Animality sees Noob transform into a vicious crocodile capable to ripping enemies to shreds.

Khaos Reigns later this month

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns launches September 24 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. In addition to the new story and 3 Mortal Kombat fighters that launch day-and-date with the expansion, it'll also include three guest fighters (Ghostface, T-1000, and Conan the Babarbian). Release dates for the guest fighters will be announced at a later date. As for pricing, it varies depending on whether you own Mortal Kombat 1 and Kombat Pack 1:

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion ($49.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC | $39.99 on Nintendo Switch) - Includes Khaos Reigns expansion and Kombat Pack 2. Must own Mortal Kombat 1 and Kombat Pack 1

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Bundle ($59.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC | $49.99 on Nintendo Switch) - Includes Khaos Reigns expansion, Kombat Pack 1, and Kombat Pack 2. Must own Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Kollection ($89.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC | $79.99 on Nintendo Switch) - Includes Mortal Kombat 1 base game, Kombat Pack 1, Khaos Reigns expansion, and Kombat Pack 2