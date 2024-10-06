It's officially spooky season everyone! And while plenty of us associate this time of year with violent slasher films and chilling horror games, not all of us feel the need to be terrified just to have a good time around Halloween.

Thankfully, gamers looking for a less frightening title to play that still blends in with the Halloween spirit have plenty of choices to pick from. Whether it be RPGs, platformers, puzzle games, or even fishing simulators, there's a perfect Halloween-time game out there for everyone.

10 Costume Quest 2

Trick or Treat!

It doesn't get much better than this for Halloween gaming, folks. Costume Quest 2 is the turn-based RPG from the creators of Psychonauts that follows a gang of trick-or-treaters whose Halloween costumes give them real powers.

It's a super cute game that's designed to be played by anyone at any age. If you're in the mood for a chill Halloween game with adorable art, fun characters, and not too much pressure or difficulty, give Costume Quest 2 (and it's predecessor, Costume Quest) a shot!

9 Animal Well

It's only a little spooky

Exploring a dark and derelict series of caves and underground ruins definitely sounds scary, but when you're doing it in Animal Well, it just feels fun. Animal Well brings the right amount of mystery and creepy atmosphere for a Halloween gaming session, while not going so far as to terrify or jumpscare the player.

Animal Well blends the metroidvania and puzzle genres into a blissfully fun experience for all players. The pixel-art graphics are cute and stylish, the soundtrack and sound design are perfect for an All Hallow's Eve experience, and the game is also a ton of fun.

8 Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

Who ya gonna call?

Is Ghostbusters a horror movie? No. Does it still classify as suitable Halloween viewing? Absolutely. Naturally, the same goes for the beloved Ghostbusters: The Video Game from 2009, which is playable now in its remastered form on modern consoles and PC.

Ghostbusters: The VIdeo Game may be one of the best video game adaptations of a movie, period. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and even the late Harold Ramis voice their original ghost-busting characters from the classic film, bringing all the laughs and chaos that fans of Ghostbusters know and love.

7 Bloodborne

It's not horror, but maybe don't have your kids play this

Okay, Bloodborne isn't technically a horror game, but it's still extremely dark and creepy. The possessed city of Yharnam and its bloodthirsty inhabitants are not quite the same kind of "Halloween" vibes as, say, The Nightmare Before Christmas, but that doesn't mean adults can't have a good time playing it!

There aren't really jumpscares or survival-horror gameplay in this one, just a dark and creepy atmosphere of a strange gothic city trapped in the fervor of one night of madness. But be warned: this is from the creators of Dark Souls, and it is just as difficult as the rest of their games.

6 Dredge

Creepy fishing simulator

Lovecraftian fishing simulators are pretty rare to come by (it's a list that only has one game on it), which is part of what makes Dredge such a charming and intriguing experience. The developers masterfully create real suspense when facing large cryptic monsters, while remaining in a horror-free perspective far from the action.

Fans of lighter simulation/management games like Dave the Diver will have a blast with Dredge, which manages to maximize the creepy vibes without jumpscares and brutality. The exploration, inventory management, and survival-crafting elements are all enhanced by the fantastic characters and story of Dredge, which spins a spooky mystery as deep as the sea itself.

5 Night in the Woods

An indie tale of fall holidays

A Night in the Woods takes place around the time of the fictional holiday "Harfest," but we all know this is just animal-person speak for "Halloween." This cute and captivating narrative adventure game follows a cat name Mae, who returns to her hometown of Possum Springs and witnesses some spooky events.

There's a lot of emotion and character in this game, keeping players invested in the story as they explore the dynamic and interesting world of Possum Springs as Mae. It's a great game that takes place on Halloween. What else do we need to say?

4 Luigi's Mansion 3

Mario couldn't handle this

We're all scaredy-cats here, wanting to avoid actual scares while celebrating the only famously scary holiday in existence. So it only makes sense that gaming's number one coward, Luigi, comes along with us for the spooky journey into a haunted hotel full of cute and colorful ghosts.

Nintendo isn't in the business of making horror games, and Luigi's Mansion 3 is no exception. The charming and playful art style, as well as the funny and light-hearted atmosphere, shines through just as brightly as any game in the Mario franchise, and is fun for players of all ages!

3 Cozy Grove

These ghosts are great

Fans of cute and comfy life-sims like Animal Crossing: New Horizons should definitely check out Cozy Grove this Halloween season. Take care of your new campsite on a haunted island, making friends with all the ghosts and spirits that you come across while building out your little settlement.

Just like AC:NH, Cozy Grove syncs up with your real-life time zone, and moves at the same pace throughout the day. With adorable hand-drawn graphics and an ever-changing world to explore, this is definitely a great choice for play this Halloween season.

2 Pumpkin Jack

Not to be confused with Jack, The Pumpkin King

What's Halloween without Jack-O-Lanterns? Pumpkin Jack follows the pumpkin-headed hero Jack as he ventures through a world heavily inspired by PlayStation 2-era platformers like Ratchet & Clank and Jak & Daxter, with plenty of spooky Halloween spirit to go around.

Fight off spooky skeletons while taking in the scenery, which screams Halloween so hard you almost want to ask for candy. Solving puzzles, playing with physics, and fun combat are all to be found in this autumnal indie game.

1 Batman: Arkham Knight

The Long Halloween