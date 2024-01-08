Key Takeaways NVIDIA introduces the RTX 40 SUPER series with improved generative AI performance and competitive pricing.

The RTX 4080 SUPER offers faster gaming and AI capabilities at a lower price compared to the RTX 4080.

The RTX 4070 Ti SUPER is optimized for high frame rates and 4K gaming, while the RTX 4070 SUPER provides a power-efficient option with improved performance over RTX 3090.

Today at CES 2024, NVIDIA officially unveiled its long-rumored RTX 40 SUPER series of GPU's with three being available by the end of this month. These latest releases will support up to 52 shader TFLOPS, 121 RT TFLOPS and 836 AI TOPS as part of the newest version of the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. These three SUPER cards will also offer special AI Tensor Cores to help deliver higher capabilities for AI in gaming, creation and overall productivity. Generative AI performance is the primary driving force of the SUPER cards to help deliver that performance across the board. NVIDIA has also made the pricing on these much more competitive.

The RTX 4080 SUPER is the top version of this class that will drive 4K and ray-traced gaming at an estimated 1.4x faster than the previous generation RTX 3080 Ti. This is without DLSS Frame Generation as the card offers 836 AI TOPS, DLSS Frame Generation, and Stable Diffusion XL or Stable Video Diffusion for AI workloads. This means faster video and image generation for creators. NVIDIA states there is a performance edge over the original RTX 4080 with more cores and faster memory, but the key part is the price. The RTX 4080 SUPER will launch on January 31 for $999, which is less than what the RTX 4080 still retails for currently.

The sweet spot of the SUPER series might just be the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER as it is designed for high frame rates at 1440p, but will easily be able to do 4K gaming. This will have more cores compared to the RTX 4070 Ti and an increased frame buffer to 16GB. The memory bandwidth will max out at 672 GB/sec. This card will be 1.6x faster than the RTX 3070 Ti and will see more performance with DLSS 3 up to 2.5x. The RTX 4070 Ti SUPER will launch on January 24 for $799.

The final card announced to get the SUPER treatment is the RTX 4070 SUPER, which will offer 20% more cores than the RTX 4070. This makes it faster than an RTX 3090 with a fraction of the power. Adding on DLSS 3 will further improve performance in gaming, and this will come at a much more competitive price of only $599. The RTX 4070 SUPER will launch on January 17. You can check out even more details about the SUPER cards here. Fourteen new games will also be getting RTX treatment, which will total the amount of games to over 500. You can check out the new games list below of what will be receiving either RTX or DLSS in the future.

Newly Announced RTX Games

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, the critically acclaimed sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, will be coming to PC this year with the Burning Shores expansion, accelerated by DLSS 3.

Pax Dei is a social sandbox MMO inspired by the legends of the medieval era, where myths are real, ghosts exist and magic is unquestioned. Pax Dei will launch in early access with AI-accelerated DLSS 3 in Spring 2024, and will also be available in the cloud on GeForce NOW when it launches on PC.

Diablo IV launched with DLSS 3 and immediately became Blizzard’s fastest selling game of all time. It’ll be coming soon to the cloud on GeForce NOW. We are also pleased to announce that ray tracing is coming to Diablo IV this March.

Other game announcements include: