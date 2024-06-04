Key Takeaways H7 Flow case update offers improved performance options like larger radiator support and a 10-fan capacity for coolers.

NZXT introduces the RGB Core Single-Frame Fan unit that streamlines installation and boosts static pressure for better airflow.

NZXT's new C1500 Platinum power supply provides high efficiency, durability, and precise voltage regulation for future GPU compatibility.

NZXT has announced new PC components at Computex 2024 with one being an updated version of a popular case. The company has expanded into components in recent years as it offers not only full custom builds but specific designed parts including system boards, AIO coolers, power supplies, fans and more. The popular H7 Flow case is getting an update for this year with some re-designs while a new power supply and a dual fan as a singular unit are being introduced. The C1500 Power Supply will go above and beyond with future proofing while the RGB Core Single-Frame Fan will be available in different sizes. The F-Series Core Fans and Power Supplies will be available towards the end of June with the new H7 Flow due in Q3 2024.

Updating the Flow

The 2024 version of the popular H7 Flow will expand on its performance options. Two versions are available with one being RGB compatible. The vertical PSU layout will allow for 3x120mm cooling fans housed in the bottom of the unit. The case will also allow for up to 420mm radiators in the front, 360mm radiators on the top, plus a 10-fan capacity for cooling needs for anyone. The front panel offers ultra-fine perforation for maximum airflow that includes a F360 RGB Core single-frame fan unit (which has also been announced). An intuitive cable manage system and tool-less panel access will provide ease of setup. The H7 Flow will retail for $129.99 while the H7 Flow RGB will retail for $149.99.

NZXT will also be offering a new fan Control Hub for $49.99 coming in Q3 2024, which will help manage a single 8-pin cable that combines RGB and PWM connections. NZXT has also redesigned its F-Series Quiet Airflow and Static Pressure fans. With better performance in air flow and noise, there are a few available. The 120mm versions will be $14.99 and the 140mm will be $16.99 and will be available later this month.

Multiple Fans, One Unit

Eliminating the need to physically daisy chain fans, the RGB Core Single-Frame Fan is one unit that houses multiple fans. Available in both black and white and with option for 240mm, 280mm and 360mm, this streamlines installation and allows fo versatile connectivity by only neding one 40pin PWM connector for control of speed and one NZXT RGB or 5V RGB connector for lighting. The fan blades will boost static pressure by pushing air through tight spaces and with fluid dynamic bears, this delivers high rotational stability and reduced noise. These will last 60,000 hours. Blades are semi-translucent as 8 aRGB LEDs on the fan hub will illuminate light. Fan speeds are dynamically adjusted based on PC temperature. The 240mm will retail for $59.99, the 280mm for $64.99 and the 360mm for $84.99.

Maximum Power

The NZXT C1500 Platinum power supply will offer compliance for both ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 that components either currently or will offer in the future. High-draw GPUs over 600W will be supported with 2 x 12V-2x6 cables as digital power enables precise voltage regulation. The C1500 exceeds the 80 Plus Platinum standards with 94% efficiency. Magnetic levitation will bring low noise and high airflow from a 140mm fan housed inside the case. Players can expect durability with 105-degree Celsius Japanese capacitors and a full modular design to simplify cabling hassles. The 180mm compact size is ideal for space optimization and increased airflow. The C1500 Platinum will retail for $369.99.

NZXT is also offering new power supplies for next generation GPU's with the C-Series Gold and Platinum. These will be available in 850W, 1000W and 1200W variants as all have been redesigned to optimize air flow and minimize noise. These are available in black or white for those looking for that particular build. These will be available this month with the C1200 Gold retailing for $199.99 in black and $204.99 in white, the C1000 Gold for $179.99 in black and $184.99 in white, and the C850 Gold for $144.99 in black and $149.99 in white.