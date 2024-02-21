Key Takeaways NZXT introduces the Function 2 keyboard series and Lift 2 mouse series, aiming for top performance with an 8,000 Hz polling rate and improved technical aspects.

The Function 2 keyboards feature NZXT Swift Optical Switches, adjustable actuation points, fade-resistant keycaps, and the option to swap out switches for different forces.

The Lift 2 mice come in symmetrical and ergonomic versions, with a lightweight design, 26,000 DPI sensor, programmable buttons, and low-friction mouse feet.

NZXT had originally gotten into the peripheral game when launching both the Function keyboard and Lift mouse to help expand on its gaming ecosystem. Today, NZXT is aiming for top-of-the-line performance with the release of the Function 2 and Lift 2 series' of peripherals. There will be two versions of the Function 2 available along with two versions of the Lift 2 as all peripherals will offer up to an 8,000 Hz polling rate out of the box as compared to the original 1,000 Hz. Players will be getting more than just a keyboard or mouse with the second series as all the technical aspects have been cranked to eleven to put the line into the competitive market.

NZXT Function 2 Keyboards

NZXT will be offering both a fullsize keyboard and a tenkeyless option of the Function 2. The focus on performance starts with the 8,000 Hz polling rate over a USB-C connection and transcends to the inclusion of the NZXT Swift Optical Switches. These are a linear keyboard switch with a lightweight feel that measure a 0.2 ms response time and a 100-million key press guarantee. Via the NZXT CAM Software, players can adjust actuation points at either 1 mm or 1.5 mm. All of this will drastically improve input latency. Both versions of the Function 2 also include fade-resistant doubleshot PBT keycaps and the option to swap out switches with the included two extra switch types for different actuation forces (4 x 35g, 4 x 45g). For those looking to experiment, there's an included keycap and switch puller tool for use.

The full-size Function 2 keyboard will include a wrist rest for support and while the tenkeyless version won't, it will have a dedicated NZXT key on the keyboard. Both versions also offer full RGB across a white design aesthetic and improved build quality. Dual-layer sound-dampening foam is also included to enhance acoustics and the switches are pre-lubricated with plate-mounted stablizers to keep the experience quiet. A volume roller is also located on the side of both keyboards for quick adjustment. The Function 2 full-size keyboard retails for $139.99 while the MiniTKL retails for $129.99. These are available today from NZXT.com.

Specs of the Function Keyboards

Function 2 Function 2 MiniTKL SWITCHES Type NZXT Swift Optical Switches NZXT Swift Optical Switches Feel Linear, Light, & Instant Linear, Light, & Instant Actuation Point 2-Point Adjustable (1.0 mm, 1.5 mm) 2-Point Adjustable (1.0 mm, 1.5 mm) Actuation Force 40 g 40 g Response Time 0.2 ms 0.2 ms Lifetime 100 Million Key Presses 100 Million Key Presses Hot-Swappable Sockets Yes Yes OTHER Keycaps Doubleshot Shine-Through PBT Doubleshot Shine-Through PBT Polling Rate Up to 8,000 Hz Up to 8,000 Hz Top Material 5000 Series Aluminum 5000 Series Aluminum N-Key Rollover Yes Yes Anti-Ghosting Yes Yes Lighting Per-Key RGB Per-Key RGB Connectivity Wired (Detachable) Wired (Detachable) Cable Type Braided USB-C to USB-A Braided USB-C to USB-A Cable Length 2 m / 6.56 ft 2 m / 6.56 ft Onboard Memory Yes Yes Media Keys Yes Yes Standard Bottom Row Yes Yes Wrist Rest Yes No Height Adjustment 3 Level 3 Level DIMENSIONS Weight 910 g / 2 lb 718 g / 1.58 lb Height 40.3 mm / 1.59 in 40.3 mm / 1.59 in Width 442 mm / 17.4 in 338.5 mm / 13.36 in Depth 127.8 mm / 5.03 in 123.4 mm / 4.86 in

NZXT Lift 2 Mice

NZXT is aiming for pure performance at a lower price with two different versions of the Lift 2. The two versions, both in white to match the aesthetic of the keyboards, will come in a symmetrical version (Lift 2 Symm) and an ergonomical version (Lift 2 Ergo). The Simm is even on both sides as the Ergo has a longer right side and both come in at a super low weight. The Symm weighs in at 58 grams and the Ergo weighs in at 60 grams. Most mice offer the trimming of weight at the top of the mouse with holes or a honeycomb design. The Lift 2 accomplishes this by putting the gaps on the bottom so it looks like a traditional full mouse. 100% virgin PTFE mouse feet will offer ultra-low friction and a low-drag paracord cable aim to make the mouse as smooth as possible.

The Lift 2 is compatible with NVIDIA Reflex and offers a 26,000 DPI optical sensor for 1:1 tracking performance. Players can expect optical switches with a 100-million click lifetime and an 8,000 Hz polling rate that measures movements every 0.125 millisecond.Textured micro-dots provide a no-slip grip during fast gameplay as they are placed on the side of the mouse. Two mouse buttons have been added on the side along with a DPI button that sits under the scroll wheel for more options on-the-fly. With NZXT CAM software, DPI can be adjusted from 50 to 26,000 in 50-step increments, while five slots can be set as presets for quickly accessing different DPI levels. The Lift 2 mice are also available now for $49.99 over at NZXT.com. You can check out the trailer here.