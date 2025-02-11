NZXT has announced four new PC gaming peripherals it is coining as Elite Gaming Gear. The final piece that rounds out the Lift Elite Wireless Gaming Mouse, the Zone Mouse pad and the Function Elite MiniTKL Gaming Keyboard is the NZXT Capsule Elite Microphone. Available in either black or white, much like the rest of these releases, the Capsule Elite is a microphone that doesn't look like any other modern microphone. Its simplistic, almost futuristic retro design with big buttons and light indicators help this to stand out from the rest. On top of the looks, the professional-grade audio harnessed within the Capsule Elite further boosts what this microphone offers.

Studio Quality Audio Modernized

This premium USB microphone is specifically designed for gamers and content creators. Ultra-high resolution audio is captured with 24-bit depth and a 192 kHz sample rate that delivers clear and concise wording. The Capsule Elite offers a cardioid polar pattern that hones in on voice pickup to reduce background noise. A giant 25mm condenser capsule allows sorting out the audio fluff as well.

It's simplistic, almost futuristic retro design with big buttons and light indicators help this to stand out from the rest.

The large capsule includes a wide active range for picking up different audio frequencies and capturing a wide range of sounds. The microphone also boasts and ultra-thin membrane for enhanced audio sensitivity and a noise-isolating outer shell that delivers only desired audio input. A lot of physical layer factors have gone into the Capsule Elite Microphone to ensure a studio-quality experience.

These numbers and statistics are just that. This is what piques the interest of audiophiles, but there are probably streamers out there that are concerned specifically with the numbers. Are these elite elements to have in a microphone? Absolutely. What are the results in the real world? That is what is most important and that quality is certainly there. Surprisingly, though, it was adding this microphone to another accessory that really helped this truly stand out as a professional microphone.

Sound Quality and Overall Usage

Since the NZXT Capsule Elite Microphone has a wide and acoustically-transparent metal grille, the results in providing excellent sound quality at different distances is quite remarkable. This doesn't mean standing ten feet away, but even pushing the microphone back a foot or two away from the face comes across nearly just as clear as it is up close, and is up to par with other microphones on the market. This is with being not directly in the face, as the basic design does include the table stand and is meant to pick up audio at a distance. The outer shell is designed to isolate noise that minimizes environmental noise and vibrations.

The large capsule with the wide active range really boxes in a specific area to maximize the direct sound input into the microphone. All of these facets to provide studio quality audio without the assistance of software. That's not to say there aren't options in NZXT CAM, as those looking for nit-picking can adjust Noise Gate, Noise Supression, Limiter, High Pass Filter and more. Voice Equalizers are also available, so the option to be the audiophile is here, but simply out of the box, the quality is substantial, especially for the price of this microphone.

Adding to a Boom Arm Opened Possibilities

The desktop stand that's included is connected like a monitor stand. With the option to place on a desk behind a keyboard and have it sit up inconspicuously, especially if it matches the rig aesthetic, it's a solid option. Again, it picks up audio clearly from a distance. The subtle RGB lighting that lines the top of the rear of microphone will let viewers know it's there. The knob on the front and on the side are bulky knobs that throw back to a different era. The microphone, since it was attached to an extension, had the option to rotate, which is strange.

The option to tilt and swivel make sense for any microphone, and the range on both of those options is nice. The positioning options with the Elite Capsule are some of the best out there, but the rotation made no sense. This was until the boom arm was unlocked. Having the extension screwed into a boom arm allows for another six inches in length.

The ability to maneuver this microphone to any position deemed fit without any hiccups truly unlocked the capabilities of this. The two rear cable connectors for the headphone and to the PC now allow for everything to truly be in sync with this microphone. This truly felt like a studio microphone at this point. The weight distribution, however, can cause some issue with a boom arm.

Rounding out the NZXT Elite Gaming Gear Collection

If someone is wanting everything matching in their setup that provides professionalism and a competitive edge, it's hard to argue that this setup isn't the right choice. Starting with the heavy duty Function Elite MiniTKL Gaming Keyboard and then tacking on the Lift Elite Mouse and Zone Mouse Pad, the microphone completes the array with nothing held back in terms of quality. What is even more impressive is the pricing across the board for these peripherals.

While the keyboard will garner the biggest investment at $199.99, the other peripherals will nearly total that amount out together. The Zone Mouse Pad, for the largest version, comes in at $54.99. The Lift Elite Mouse is $79.99 and this Capsule Elite Microphone is $89.99. A lot of manufacturers tend to break up releases across the year, but NZXT offers a suite of everything one needs to bring an immediate impact to their gaming setup in just one release.