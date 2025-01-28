NZXT has officially announced new gaming peripherals aimed towards performance and elite gaming status. The Elite Gaming Gear will feature four different peripherals as the company continues to dive deeper into this market. Highlighting the release is a new keyboard called the Function Elite MiniTKL, which is a tenkeyless setup that will will be available in both black and white. NZXT is also introducing a new microphone known as the Capsule Elite, which offers a cardioid polar pattern and a much different look than the Capsule microphones. The two other pieces of gaming gear on the Elite line are the Lift Elite Wireless Mouse and the Zone and Zone Elite Mouse Pads. The Lift Elite Mouse will offer both 4K and 8K polling rate options.

A Gaming Keyboard with Magnetic Switches

The NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL Keyboard will bring in the NZXT Magnetic Switches that allows for adjustable actuation points up to 40 different points. Players can also enabled advanced features like Rapid Trigger. This keyboard is crafted with layers of high-end materials that creates an enhanced feel, sound and durability. Most importantly, the Function Elite MiniTKL offers an 8K polling rate allowing for lightning-fast inputs with almost no latency to provide an advantage in gaming. RGB also engulfs the keyboard with a 45-LED RGB perimeter that can be personalized. All of the options are customized via the NZXT CAM software. There will also be a range of pre-configured performance settings depending on the genre being played. Check out the details for the Function Elite MiniTKL below as it retails for $199.99.