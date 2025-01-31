Headlining the recent major release of new Gaming Gear from NZXT is a new keyboard in its Function series. The NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL is a tenkeyless gaming keyboard that simply doesn't hold back. The Function Elite MiniTKL Gaming Keyboard is proof that NZXT is here to stay in the peripheral market as the team went above and beyond in what has offered in this keyboard. The previous Function keyboard that released last year made quite a bit of strides over the original and it was highlighted by beautiful RGB lighting. The Function Elite MiniTKL goes even deeper on this lighting plus much more.

NZXT Magnetic Switches Allow For Elite Performance

The best way to describe the NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL is the Wild West. The amount of adjustments that can be made are substantial and this is all done through the NZXT CAM software. More importantly, the UI is straightforward to do this. The Magnetic Switches offer sensors with powerful magnets to precisely detect travel and drive forty points of actuation. These actuation points can be adjusted manually in the software. There are presets available for select without having to manually do this. These include FPS, MOBA, RPG and Typing. These are broken down into four categories: Base, WASD, Space and Rapid Trigger. Basically, the first three are for the keys involved, but Rapid Trigger is another key feature added to this keyboard.

The reason the term Wild West is used to describe this keyboard is the actuation force and the feedback. There is only audible feedback. There's no sense of completing the key press; it's straight down and straight back up with nothing but direct impact on each key press. It's ridiculously fast to use the Function Elite MiniTKL. Rapid Trigger, however, adds even more as it dynamically adjusts key actuation and reset to allow for faster and more responsive key entry. Sensitivity can be changed, as well, to set how far the key must travel to reset the entry. The lowest setting for actuation is 0.60 mm and it goes up to 4 mm. This can be set per key or all keys, but unfortunately no presets can be saved like the presets that are included already.

Taking even more performance into consideration, the inclusion of Snap Overrides (Snap Tap / Rapid Tap) are here with the Function Elite MiniTKL. This will prioritize the last input on the keyboard when A and D are pressed together, which enables instant directional changes. This is the competitive keyboard future, and this doesn't even include the 8K polling rate for the fastest input on the market. The newly-added Lift Elite Gaming Mouse also offers 8K polling rate when wired, so the fastest input can be at the player's fingertips with both devices. It's also worth noting that the NZXT CAM software describes what all of these performance options actually do.

Keyboard Layout and Build Quality

NZXT simply did not hold back on the design of the Function Elite MiniTKL. This thing is heavy and at 2.4 lbs, it's an anchor. It has rubber grips on the rear at the side for handling and stands for angling, but this thing isn't going anywhere. One USB-C connector exists on the exterior as the perimeter is surrounded with heavy duty CNC aluminum trim. The NZXT logo is subtly placed on the bottom right of the perimeter aluminum. The keyboard is available in either black or white, but with the lighting, it shines with the white. There are dedicated function keys that aren't secondary keys on the layout, and all the option keys are bunched together along with a dedicated NZXT key on the right side. There are media keys, but they hide as secondary function keys that are hard to see due to no light illuminating through this font. There's no volume dial and it could have been put on the side.

The structure is solid, but the technology put behind the hardware of the each key adds even more dependability. Dual-layer construction provides a textured feel on the Double-shot PBT keycaps. They're just rugged enough and don't feel like sandpaper. Stable and smooth keystrokes are provided by a dual-rail switch structure while pre-lubed switches reduce friction allowing for a quiet sound. Other aspects assisting the quiet experience include sound-dampening foam, a gasket mount design that offers rubber on either side and custom screw-in stabilizers on larger keys to ensure consistent keypresses. The tape-enhanced PCB allows for the poppy sound profile, which is the most unique sound from a keyboard that exists.

Vibrant RGB Lighting Returns

The previous Function keyboard from NZXT had fantastic lighting and the Function Elite MiniTKL adds to this. The addition of perimeter lighting, and not a line around the outside of the keyboard, but rather a dedicated groove around the actual keys is in place. The font is clean for the light to come through, but what helps to drive the aura this keyboard has are the gaps and crevices between each key. It almost looks like the keys sit in a tub due to the outlying RGB. Lighting can be done per-key and offers different gradient color outlines to shake things up.

Real Life Experience - Daily Usage, Gaming

As previously mentioned, this keyboard is super fast to use. Typing with this for everyday usage is overkill. Even for gaming, it's honestly overkill for competitive gaming. Setting the preset to FPS in NZXT CAM, games that were tested with this are Apex: Legends, Marvel Rivals, Delta Force, Gray Zone Warfare and Call of Duty. While two of these aren't considered competitive shooters, quick movement and reaction are needed in Delta Force and Gray Zone and the NZXT Function Elite MiniTKL provided that fast movement.

The movement also gets help from the 8K polling rate, which can be changed in the CAM software, but does require a recent processor to take advantage of this. Playing the other competitive shooters with a high frame rate on this keyboard provided superior response actions and with how quick these keys are pressed, it almost feels too fast for competition. Playing Path of Exile 2 might not be competitive, but for the super fast input and response of this keyboard, queueing up health and spells provide more a comfort zone when playing. The option to remap keys and create macros are available for this, as well, as this is more for advanced users.