The worst kept secret in gaming the past week is finally a real thing. While leaks of a remaster of the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion started to come out, it was all but confirmed by Bethesda a day before a video went live. The video, which can be watched below, details the official Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered with its upgrade to Unreal Engine 5. Two versions are available with the Standard retailing for $49.99 and a Deluxe Edition for $59.99. The game is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam now and is developed by Virtuos and Bethesda Game Studios.

Perks to Each Platform Release of Oblivion Remastered

According to the PlayStation Store for Oblivion Remastered, owners of the PlayStation 5 Pro will enjoy a PS5 Pro Enhanced experience. All PS5 owners will get to take advantage of DualSense technology in Oblivion Remastered thanks to the PS5 controllers. Whether this works on PC has yet to be determined. Those on PC and Xbox Series X|S have access to the game right now on Gamepass and Gamepass Ultimate.

For an Unreal Engine 5 game, the PC requirements and recommendations aren't demanding. The minimum requirements for Oblivion Remastered are either an AMD Ryzen 5 2600x or Intel i7-6800K, 16 GB RAM and either an AMD RX 5700 or NVIDIA GeForce 1070 Ti. The recommended jumps up to an AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or Intel i5-10600K, 32 GB RAM and either an AMD RX 6800XT or NVIDIA RTX 2080.

Specific Features for Oblivion Remastered

Two Versions: Standard and Deluxe ($10 more)

Running on Unreal Engine 5

New lip sync technology

Brand new models and environments

All expansions included from the original title

Improved UI and audio

Modernized leveling system

Improved combat animations, visuals and more

Updated third person view

Standard Edition Versus Deluxe Edition

Yes, you are paying $10 for horse armor in 2025. This is a deal according to inflation. The Standard Edition of Oblivion Remastered includes the digital base game plus the Shivering Isles & Knights of the Nine digital story expansions. Additional downloadable content will also be included with the Fighter's Stronghold, Spell Tomes, Vile Lair, Mehrune's Razor, The Thieves Den, Wizard's Tower, The Orrery, and Horse Armor Pack. On top of the horse armor in the Deluxe Edition, there are new quests for unique Akatosh & Mehrunes Dagon armors, weapons and horse armor sets. You will have access to the art book and soundtrack app, as well.