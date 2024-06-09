Key Takeaways Avowed, Obsidian's next game, will be the biggest work in Eora.

The story trailer introduces the quest to investigate and eradicate the Dreamscourge plaguing the Living Lands.

The Dreamscourge is a mysterious plague of the soul, turning afflicted individuals into violent 'Dreamthralls.'

As the Xbox Showcase event continued, Obsidian Entertainment's Avowed was shown off, this time with its first story trailer. This is poised to be Obsidian Entertainment's biggest work in Eora, far outstripping Pillars of Eternity and Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire in terms of budget, and in many ways seems more similar to perhaps their most acclaimed work, Fallout: New Vegas, rather than the past games set in Eora.

Earlier this year, Avowed's 2024 release window was revealed at the Xbox Direct in January. That was the second time, following the 2023 Xbox Games Showcase of Avowed, that gameplay was shown off for Avowed, but the story had remained under wraps during the previous trailers. Today, we were given a bit of a peak under the blanket at a bit of the story and themes we can expect when Avowed releases later this year.

Who do we know about Avowed's story?

The Avowed story trailer shows you as an envoy sent by the Aedyran emperor to the Living Lands, where the mysterious Dreamscourge has taken root. The emperor asks the envoy to look into the Dreamscourge and deal with it, as it has been causing tension between the Living Lands and Aedyr, but more importantly, is that it could develop into a threat to Aedyr. The emperor isn't the only one whose leadership you can choose to follow, however, and the trailer has two others speaking about possible paths you could take. The inquisitor, Lödwyn, of the extremist paladin order the Steel Garrote of Aedyr believes that there's something worse being hidden here and that you should take control of the island.

The third voice is one of the potential companions you can have in the game: Giatta, as identified by Xbox Wire. Giatta views the Dreamscourge as part of a larger force and encourages you to embrace the chaos. Each of these are separate factions, who you'll have relationships with. Giatta is one of four companions in Avowed, and is an animancer - a mage-type of character who studies soul energy and uses it for magic. She seeks a solution to the Dreamscourge, even as she encourages you to become a guardian of the Living Lands.

What is the Dreamscourge?

The Dreamscourge is a mysterious plague of the soul in Avowed, especially notable because souls are tied to magic in the setting for some, and are major thematic elements in the games. The Dreamscourge afflicts people, animals, and even the world itself, though no one knows how or why it spreads. It begins as simple confusion, disorientation, and hallucinations for people, and as it gets worse, the afflicted become erratic, acting as if they are trapped in a waking nightmare. Finally, their bodies transform as their minds and souls are overtaken, and fungal growths appear as their body is twisted, and they become violent 'Dreamthralls' who you may need to fight.

Avowed is releasing in 2024 on PC, and Xbox Series X|S, and will be available on Xbox Game Pass.