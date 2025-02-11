A SteamDB listing has emerged for Dungeons & Dragons Neverwinter Nights 2: Enhanced Edition. Curiously, as of the moment of this writing, there has been no official announcement for this game, be it on PC or consoles, so it'll be interesting to see when a proper reveal comes out.

Is the Classic RPG Coming Back?

Neverwinter Nights 2 is a classic RPG originally released on Windows PCs back in 2006. The title was one of Obsidian Entertainment's first games, following up Bioware's own take on Dungeons & Dragons with the first Neverwinter Nights. Neverwinter Nights 2 was especially well regarded back in the day for its narrative and its gameplay evolution from the former release.

In the game, players can build their character according to the D&D 3.5 ruleset, picking up race, class and other details to customize their avatar. Once this is ready, players can explore and recruit companions to create their party. Up to three characters may follow them, and it's possible to control everyone directly during battle if the player wants to.

In the following years, the game received three expansions: Mask of the Betrayer, Storm of Zehir and Mysteries of Westgate. It's worth also keeping in mind that the whole pack is available on GOG in Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete, which includes not only the base game, but also all of this extra content.

Currently, few details have leaked through this SteamDB page besides the name, which seems to indicate some enhancements compared to previous releases. One such information is the supported languages, as the game seems to have English, German, French, Italian, Spanish, Russian and Polish as options. Compared to the GOG version, the Italian option is new.

The most important detail, however, is that the game's EULA (End User License Agreement document) points to Aspyr Media being responsible for the new release. The developer and publisher has worked on multiple relevant remasters over the past few years, giving even more credibility to the store page leak.

Aspyr is an American company that has worked on bringing multiple classic titles to life again on PC and modern consoles. Their recent releases include Star Wars Episode I: Jedi Power Battles, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection, The Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1-2 Remastered and more. Besides graphical updates, these new versions usually feature updates to control schemes and new gameplay features, so it's possible that Neverwinter Nights 2's "Enhanced Edition" title comes from similar upgrades.

Currently, the company is bringing Tomb Raider IV-V-VI Remastered to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC (with Steam, GOG and Epic versions), PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Their other similar retro releases have also been developed with all these systems in mind, so this new Neverwinter Nights 2 version may also have the same support.

With the first PlayStation State of Play presentation of 2025 announced for February 12, the timing to officially reveal this project may be soon approaching. As of right now, however, Aspyrhas has not commented on their upcoming plans or confirmed if this project is one they are involved with.