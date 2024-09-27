Back in June, we were treated to a bit of a surprise when Blumhouse Games made their official debut at the Summer Game Festival, complete with a sizzle reel of the upcoming unique horror games that they have waiting in the wings. But while at least more than one HG staffer is salivating over the "Stardew Valley with a serial killer premise of Grave Seasons," the Day of the Devs showcase afterward made it clear that Cozy Game Pals' game Fear the Spotlight is set to be the first marquee title. And now, thanks to the recent State of Play presentation, we now know when exactly to expect Fear the Spotlight's full release, being announced in the trailer below. And rather conveniently, it happens to be arriving just over a week before Halloween, meaning gamers everywhere will likely be in a perfect mood to experience it.

The Terror of the Late Nineties

It makes perfect sense that Fear the Spotlight's release date would be announced during a State of Play showcase, even though the game is set to arrive for all major platforms (including Switch, PS4, and XB1). After all, the game is described as "a creepy love letter to classic 90s horror experiences," and when you think of '90s horror titles, your mind immediately jumps straight to the PS1's lineup of games such as Resident Evil, Parasite Eve, Dino Crisis, and more.

And as seen in the clip, this is a game all about capturing the feeling of those games through its fifth-generation aesthetics, depicting our heroine Vivian's journey through the creepy Sunnyside High as they search for their friend Amy after a seance gone wrong. And while the monster with a giant spotlight to avoid certainly complicates things, the creepy ghost girls, floating furniture, and tragic history of the school haunting everything all likely don't help as well...

It should be noted that there's a bit of an emphasis on "full release" here, as an early version of Fear the Spotlight was actually available on Steam back in September of 2023, before leaving in October after it caught Blumhouse's eye (hence the notice currently on the game's Steam page, and why it already has user reviews). Now the game has received a glow-up with the likes of more content and support for multiple languages, and is set to reach a larger audience on October 22, with a demo currently available now on Steam to check out as well. Then we'll finally learn just what the heck a giant spotlight has to do with a school tragedy (it would appear a killer theater production may be at play), and if the game can live up to its previous boast of being free of jump scares...