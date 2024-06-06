Key Takeaways Octopath Traveler has made its way onto all current console platforms, making it more accessible to players than ever before.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can download both Octopath Traveler games, while PlayStation Plus members can enjoy a discount on the original.

The Extra Battle mode in Octopath Traveler II, featuring tough opponents from the first game, is now available across all platforms.

Octopath Traveler is a series where its console availability never seemed very consistent. Octopath Traveler began as a Switch exclusive, and was later ported to PC and Xbox One. Octopath Traveler II launched for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch. But console inconsistency among the Octopaths is now a thing of the past, as Octopath Traveler has sneakily appeared for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 via PSN, while Octopath Traveler II makes its debut on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. For the first time since 2018, both Octopath Traveler games are now available on all current console platforms along with PC.

Octopath Traveler is Everywhere

Xbox Game Pass subscribers can jump into either Octopath Traveler right away, as both titles are currently available to download from the Game Pass Library. PlayStation Plus subscribers eager to play the original Octopath Traveler can take advantage of a launch sale, where the original title is 34% off, currently $39.99, down from $59.99, through June 20. To celebrate Octopath Traveler being available on all consoles, Team Asano has added a free update to Octopath Traveler II that includes the Extra Battle mode. The Extra Battle mode becomes available after defeating the final boss in the final chapter, which allows players to test their skills against newly added tough opponents. The opponents in these difficult battles include the main characters of the first Octopath Traveler. Extra Battle mode is available at launch in Octopath Traveler II on Xbox and is available today in an update for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Switch.

The Octopath Traveler series has sold over four million copies worldwide since its launch in 2018. The series is known for allowing the player to choose from eight starting protagonists, each with their own story and objectives. Their stories become intertwined as the player's travels introduce them to the other seven characters, bringing their individual stories together as parts of a greater narrative. The series popularized and pioneered the HD-2D art style, which blends 2D pixel art characters with beautifully rendered 3D worlds. Each game is a standalone adventure, so players are not required to play the two games in order, but for anyone who loves turn-based RPGs, both games are highly recommended.