Key Takeaways New achievements and challenges have been added to Old School RuneScape, including the Scurrius boss fight and Desert Treasure II combat.

Jagex has previewed upcoming rewards for the Varrock and Varlamore updates, including updates to the Zombie Axe weapon drop.

The Zombie Axe weapon from the Defender of Varrock quest has been adjusted and now requires 65 Attack to wield. It will drop broken and require 70 Smithing to repair, providing a challenge for Iron players.

In the ever-evolving realm of Old School RuneScape (OSRS), Jagex has once again treated players to a host of granular updates and tantalizing previews, showcasing new achievements, rewards, and adjustments to existing content. The latest patch for the sandbox MMORPG introduces fresh challenges for avid adventurers while offering a sneak peek into the upcoming rewards for Defender of Varrock and Varlamore.

Scurrius Cheevos and Desert Treasure II Combat

The highlight of the recent update is the addition of new achievements for the Scurrius boss fight and the highly anticipated Desert Treasure II combat, which you can read about here. The Scurrius achievements vary in difficulty, providing a broad spectrum of challenges for players to conquer. On the other hand, Desert Treasure II's achievements are tailored for those seeking a more demanding and thrilling experience within the game.

Varrock and Varlamore Rewards Preview

A glimpse into the future awaits as Jagex tantalizes players with previews of rewards tied to the upcoming Varrock and Varlamore updates. The Varrock quest's Zombie Axe weapon drop sees noteworthy updates, including changes to its stats and functionality. Additionally, the Fortis Colosseum in Varlamore promises an exciting new echo crystal reward, and a peek into Varlamore's Perilous Moons dungeon reveals a set of dual-wielding weapons that is sure to entice players.

Defender of Varrock - Shiny Rewards and Adjustments

Following the Winter Summit Giga Poll, Jagex is gearing up to implement the content voted for by players. Defender of Varrock takes center stage with a classic quest that unlocks a coveted weapon, the Zombie Axe. Contrary to initial impressions, the weapon requires 65 Attack to wield and is not a direct reward from the quest but obtainable as a post-quest drop.

Jagex has responded to player feedback by making several adjustments to the Zombie Axe. The Crush bonus has been reduced by 10, bringing it to a total of 90, ensuring a balanced position alongside the Zamorakian Hasta. Notably, the Zombie Axe will now drop broken and necessitate 70 Smithing to repair at an anvil, adding an extra layer of challenge for Iron players and maintaining a sense of balance in the game's economy.

With these changes, the Zombie Axe emerges as a compelling upgrade for Dragon weaponry enthusiasts, bridging the gap before venturing into the realms of the Abyssal Whip. The weapon's swift attack speed continues to make it an attractive choice in its own right, cementing its status as a prized possession within the OSRS universe.

As the Old School RuneScape community eagerly awaits the opening of Varlamore and the unfolding of Defender of Varrock, players are encouraged to participate in Jagex's customary opinion polls, ensuring their voices are heard as the game continues to evolve and captivate a dedicated player base.