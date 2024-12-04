Key Takeaways Explore the stunning Borgo Marina as amateur writer Diana, solving mysteries and building relationships in a sunny Italian city.

Memorable Games' first 3D game, On Your Tail, offers a mix of life simulation and mystery gameplay.

Uncover clues, solve the crime, and save the town with card-based puzzles while enjoying the scenic Italian countryside.

Prepare for the most memorable vacation of your life in Borgo Marina. On Your Tail, a 3D tropical life simulator and mystery game, will be released on December 16 after a short delay.

Inspired by the beautiful countryside of Italy, On Your Tail promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience. You play as struggling writer Diana, who after a rejected piece, travels to Borgo Marina for inspiration. Her trip takes a turn when a mysterious thief appears and causes chaos for the inhabitants there. You'll be thrust into solving the mystery while befriending the townsfolk and living your life in the sun-soaked city. The title was originally planned to launch November 21, but was pushed in order to ensure the best possible product. A Switch version is expected to release in February 2025.

On Your Tail was featured in the December 2023 Indie World Nintendo Direct and in the Wholesome Direct in June.

The team behind On Your Tail, Memorable Games, known before as MixedBag Games, is responsible for titles like Walking Violet and forma.8. This marks the team's first venture into the 3D world and takes inspiration from their home country of Italy. Publishing the title is Humble Games, which brought games like A Hat in Time, Slay the Spire and Unpacking to the limelight.

Living La Bella Vita

As mentioned before, On Your Tail is both a mystery game and a life simulator. For the former, you'll get to experience the Italian countryside in a lush 3D environment as it's meant to be done. Fishing, playing at the arcade, cooking, working a part-time job and chatting with the locals are all but just a few of the activities you can participate in at Borgo Marina. While talking to the townsfolk, you can unlock side missions, learn clues about the mystery and get to know them. Plus, you can start relationships with certain ones, which many people are sure to find enjoyable if you prefer that.

When it comes to the mystery element, the game shifts to card-based puzzle gameplay. Using the clues gathered from exploring Borgo Marina and speaking with witnesses, you'll piece together the crime scene as it happened with the Chronolens. Doing so can lead you closer to figuring out who the mysterious thief is and saving the town. And who says you can't get things done on vacation?

On Your Tail launches December 16 on Steam, with a Nintendo Switch release slated for February 2025. For updates, check out the game's official Twitter/X account and join the Discord server. See you all in Borgo Marina!