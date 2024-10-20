Every step you take in Once Human could be your last if you aren’t careful. Whether you’re battling zombies or scrounging for resources, survival isn’t easy. But here’s the kicker -- like any game, there are a bunch of tricks you won’t know right away that can make your life so much easier.

They are the kind of tips that, once you figure them out, you'll say “Why didn’t I know this sooner?!” That’s exactly what this article is for -- those aha moments that take you from barely scraping by to thriving in this harsh, mutated world. From crafting the right weapons early on, to unlocking hidden buffs, these tips are essential whether you’re a newbie or already neck-deep into the game.

10 Use Teleportation Towers

You will agree the map in Once Human is pretty huge. And while uncovering every little corner is fun, you’ve got places to be and quests to complete. That’s where Teleportation Towers come in.

With Teleportation Towers, you can zip across vast distances instantly. This saves a ton of time that you’d otherwise spend running around or even using slower vehicles. Without these towers, you'd waste hours backtracking to earlier parts of the map. So why walk when you can warp?

9 Get a Motorcycle Quickly

You can’t deny the landscape is brutal and sprawling. It takes forever to get to a location on foot. This is why you need to get a motorcycle as soon as you can. Whether it’s to zoom through dangerous zones, loot areas or make quick escapes when the chaos breaks loose, a bike can be a lifesaver.

In Once Human, resources are scattered all over and the faster you can hit multiple spots, the more loot you can carry home. And the quicker you travel, the more efficiently you can complete quests, meet NPCs and unlock new areas. And don’t forget that riding a motorcycle is just plain fun. The freedom it offers makes it one of the more enjoyable parts of exploration.

8 Create Storage Creates for Your Materials

If you are big on convenience, then you will be excited to know that the game allows you to directly use materials from your storage units (such as chests or boxes) without having to physically carry them.

This means that as long as the required materials are placed in the storage box, you can draw the materials from the boxes to complete your crafting or construction tasks.

7 Build a Base Surrounded by Resources

Setting up your base in a resource-rich area isn’t just smart; it’s the foundation for long-term success. There won't be any need to constantly travel long distances just to gather the basics.

You can step outside, grab what you need -- wood, stone and minerals -- and head right back inside. Every time you leave your base, you risk running into deadly enemies, rival players or getting lost in hostile environments. But if your base is surrounded by resources, you don’t need to travel far to gather what you need.

6 Farm Starchrom

As you progress, the basic materials like wood and stone won't cut it anymore. You’ll need Starchrom to craft advanced weapons, armor and defensive structures. Starchrom is your ticket to crafting recipes for high-tier items that offer stronger protection, better damage output and durability.

Want that sleek, high-damage plasma rifle? Or maybe you need the reinforced armor that can take a beating, Starchrom comes in handy. In essence, the stronger you want to be, the more Starchrom you’re going to need.

You can get Starchrom through different ways including completing surveys, season goals and using the Stardust Resonator Filter.

5 Loot Car Trunk to Get Portable Mixed Fuel

Whether you're using a motorcycle or car, fuel is what keeps you moving. And when you’re out exploring the big open world in this game, running out of fuel is one of the worst things that can happen. Without fuel, your vehicle becomes dead weight, forcing you to go on foot, which is slower and riskier.

You’ll come across many abandoned vehicles as you move around. These are key spots to loot for Portable Mixed Fuel. You'll find fuel in car trunks as you scavenge urban areas, abandoned roads or near old highways. You can also get fuel from facilities like the Eastern Railway Junction.

4 Make Some Ice Cubes to Stay Hydrated

In Once Human, survival goes beyond just fighting enemies and gathering resources. You’ve got to manage your hydration and your sanity, which is where ice cubes come in. These frosty little lifesavers are the perfect combo for staying hydrated and keeping your mind in check.

Making ice cubes is easy. All you need is a fridge, some purified water and a bit of power. So when the world around you starts driving you crazy (literally), some ice cubes can bring you back to your senses.

3 Farm as Much Acid as You Can

Acid is a key ingredient for crafting certain weapons and armor in this game. It helps melt and break down materials during crafting, so if you’re into heavy-duty crafting and building, you’re going to need a steady supply of it.

Whether you’re fortifying your base, upgrading weapons or just building out your defenses, acid is often needed for the advanced components. Without it, you’ll be stuck crafting basic stuff while everyone else is moving on to the heavy-duty gear. One of the best ways to farm acid is by taking down deviants. These creatures often drop acid when defeated, so the more you hunt them, the more you’ll gather.

2 Make a Tier 2 Crossbow Quickly

Making a crossbow at the early stages in Once Human is like having a secret weapon that’s both practical and powerful. Sure, you get a basic crossbow during the intro mission, but once you’ve set up your base, it’s time to level up your weaponry.

Tier 2 crossbow isn’t just stronger than the regular one, but also has better stats overall. I particularly like crossbows because it allows you to take out enemies in silence. And unlike ammo, you always have an arrow in hand because you can always recover your arrows after a kill. Just walk over to the body of the enemy you shot and grab your arrows back. It’s like the ultimate eco-friendly weapon.

1 Eat and Drink For Useful Buffs

If you’re ignoring your food and drink, you’re missing out on healthy boosts. And you need these boosts that for fighting, exploration and crafting. Every meal and drink you consume has the potential to give you buffs that improve your stats.

These buffs can range from boosting your stamina, health and sanity to increasing your damage resistance or movement speed. This is like leveling up your character just by being well-fed and hydrated.