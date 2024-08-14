In Once Human, weapons accessories are prime assets when combating the deviations that stalk the ravaged, post-apocalyptic world. These are often in the form of attachments that you can apply to your weaponry to increase the performance or capabilities of the firearm. In this hit free-to-play survival looter shooter, you'll want every advantage you can get. Below is a comprehensive list of all accessories currently in-game. Click on a specific item for further details.

This listing will be updated as future expansions are added. Additionally, data on each individual tooltip will be expanded upon. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Item

Rarity

Compatibility

Location

Advanced Combat Optic

Excellent

Chalk Peak

Amended Pistol Mag

Fine

Pistol

Dayton Wetlands

Amended Rifle Mag

Dayton Wetlands

Amended SMG Mag

Fine

Dayton Wetlands

Amended SR Mag

Chalk Peak

Back Guard Grip

Excellent

Iron River

Basic Suppressor

Fine

Pistol, Rifle, ??

Dayton Wetlands

Calibrated LMG Drum Mag

Excellent

Chalk Peak

Cobra Grip

Broken Delta

Compact Brake

Fine

Dayton Wetlands

Compact Flashlight

Broken Delta

Compact Infrared Indicator

Shotgun, SMG, AR, SR, LMG

Blackheart Region

Extended Brake

Legendary

Shotgun, AR, LMG

Lone Wolf Wastes

Extended Pistol Mag

Legendary

Pistol

Blackheart Region

Extended Rifle Mag

Legendary

Lone Wolf Wastes

Fastened Mini Reflex Sight

Excellent

Shotgun, SMG, AR, LMG

Iron River

Flash Hider

Fine

Dayton Wetlands

Folding Bipod

Fine

Dayton Wetlands

Forward Flash Hider

Legendary

Blackheart Region

Front Guard Grip

Excellent

Broken Delta

Hammer Compensator

Legendary

AR, LMG

Lone Wolf Wastes

Holographic Sight

Dayton Wetlands

Integrated Compensator

Iron River

Integrated Flash Hider

Excellent

Chalk Peak

Integrated Laser Sight

Legendary

Lone Wolf Wastes

Integrated Suppressor

Legendary

AR, Sniper Rifle

Lone Wolf Wastes

Large Brake

Legendary

AR, SR, LMG

Lone Wolf Wastes

Large Laser Sight

Excellent

Iron River

Large LMG Drum Mag

Legendary

Blackheart Region

Large Optic Sight

Legendary

Blackheart Region

Laser Sight

Excellent

Chalk Peak

Light Brake

Excellent

Iron River

Light Optic

Excellent

Iron River

Light Reflex Sight

Excellent

Broken Delta

Light Rifle Mag

Excellent

Chalk Peak

Mid-Range Optic

Excellent

Broken Delta

Mini Reflex Sight, Small Infrared

Excellent

Broken Delta

Multi-Use Shotgun Suppressor

Legendary

Lone Wolf Wastes

Osprey Suppressor

Excellent

Broken Delta

Precision Optic

Legendary

Lone Wolf Wastes

Precision Rifle Scope

Legendary

Lone Wolf Wastes

Recon Combat Optic

Excellent

Broken Delta

Reflex Sight

Excellent

Iron River

Sealed Reflex Sight

Excellent

Shotgun, SMG, AR, LMG

Chalk Peak

Short Suppressor

Excellent

Iron River

Shotgun Brake

Fine

Shotgun

Dayton Wetlands

Small Brake

Excellent

Broken Delta

Small Compensator

Excellent

Chalk Peak

Small Laser Sight

Excellent

Chalk Peak

Tactical Combine Grip

Legendary

Blackheart Region

Tactical Flash Hider

Excellent

Broken Delta

Tactical Holographic Sight

Legendary

Blackheart Region

Tactical Laser Sight

Legendary

Shotgun, SMG, AR, SR, LMG

Lone Wolf Wastes

Tactical Pistol Mag

Excellent

Pistol

Iron River

Tactical SMG Mag

Excellent

SMG

Iron River

Tactical SR Mag

Legendary

SR

Blackheart Region

Tacticle Rifle Scope

Legendary

Lone Wolf Wastes

Triangle Grip

Excellent

Chalk Peak

Vertical Grip

Dayton Wetlands

Weighted SMG Mag

Legendary

SMG

Blackheart Region