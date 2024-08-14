In Once Human, weapons accessories are prime assets when combating the deviations that stalk the ravaged, post-apocalyptic world. These are often in the form of attachments that you can apply to your weaponry to increase the performance or capabilities of the firearm. In this hit free-to-play survival looter shooter, you'll want every advantage you can get. Below is a comprehensive list of all accessories currently in-game. Click on a specific item for further details.
This listing will be updated as future expansions are added. Additionally, data on each individual tooltip will be expanded upon. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Item
|
Rarity
|
Compatibility
|
Location
|
Excellent
|
Chalk Peak
|
Fine
|
Pistol
|
Dayton Wetlands
|
Dayton Wetlands
|
Fine
|
Dayton Wetlands
|
Chalk Peak
|
Excellent
|
Iron River
|
Fine
|
Pistol, Rifle, ??
|
Dayton Wetlands
|
Excellent
|
Chalk Peak
|
Broken Delta
|
Fine
|
Dayton Wetlands
|
Broken Delta
|
Shotgun, SMG, AR, SR, LMG
|
Blackheart Region
|
Legendary
|
Shotgun, AR, LMG
|
Lone Wolf Wastes
|
Legendary
|
Pistol
|
Blackheart Region
|
Legendary
|
Lone Wolf Wastes
|
Excellent
|
Shotgun, SMG, AR, LMG
|
Iron River
|
Fine
|
Dayton Wetlands
|
Fine
|
Dayton Wetlands
|
Legendary
|
Blackheart Region
|
Excellent
|
Broken Delta
|
Legendary
|
AR, LMG
|
Lone Wolf Wastes
|
Dayton Wetlands
|
Iron River
|
Excellent
|
Chalk Peak
|
Legendary
|
Lone Wolf Wastes
|
Legendary
|
AR, Sniper Rifle
|
Lone Wolf Wastes
|
Legendary
|
AR, SR, LMG
|
Lone Wolf Wastes
|
Excellent
|
Iron River
|
Legendary
|
Blackheart Region
|
Legendary
|
Blackheart Region
|
Excellent
|
Chalk Peak
|
Excellent
|
Iron River
|
Excellent
|
Iron River
|
Excellent
|
Broken Delta
|
Excellent
|
Chalk Peak
|
Excellent
|
Broken Delta
|
Excellent
|
Broken Delta
|
Legendary
|
Lone Wolf Wastes
|
Excellent
|
Broken Delta
|
Legendary
|
Lone Wolf Wastes
|
Legendary
|
Lone Wolf Wastes
|
Excellent
|
Broken Delta
|
Excellent
|
Iron River
|
Excellent
|
Shotgun, SMG, AR, LMG
|
Chalk Peak
|
Excellent
|
Iron River
|
Fine
|
Shotgun
|
Dayton Wetlands
|
Excellent
|
Broken Delta
|
Excellent
|
Chalk Peak
|
Excellent
|
Chalk Peak
|
Legendary
|
Blackheart Region
|
Excellent
|
Broken Delta
|
Legendary
|
Blackheart Region
|
Legendary
|
Shotgun, SMG, AR, SR, LMG
|
Lone Wolf Wastes
|
Excellent
|
Pistol
|
Iron River
|
Excellent
|
SMG
|
Iron River
|
Legendary
|
SR
|
Blackheart Region
|
Legendary
|
Lone Wolf Wastes
|
Excellent
|
Chalk Peak
|
Dayton Wetlands
|
Legendary
|
SMG
|
Blackheart Region