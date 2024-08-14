In Once Human, weapons accessories are prime assets when combating the deviations that stalk the ravaged, post-apocalyptic world. These are often in the form of attachments that you can apply to your weaponry to increase the performance or capabilities of the firearm. In this hit free-to-play survival looter shooter, you'll want every advantage you can get. Below is a comprehensive list of all accessories currently in-game. Click on a specific item for further details.

This listing will be updated as future expansions are added. Additionally, data on each individual tooltip will be expanded upon. So, be sure to check back regularly.