In Once Human, you'll inevitably need to craft buildings and constructs. This is a survival game after all. In order to do so, you'll need memetics which are earned (and necessary) skills required for making certain materials. There are four different types of memetic specializations. Each of these specializations can provide you with one of multiple possible identities. These categorizations can offer bonuses.

Building Tinkerer Artillery Marshal

Crafting Machinist Demolition Expert Master Craftsman

Gathering Prospector Smelter

Management Child of Earth Sparksmith Hydro Engineer Star Chef



Of course, the Building specialization might be the ideal option for those who aim to toil in construction. Below is a list of all construction materials available currently in Once Human. Click on a specific item for further details.

This listing will be updated as future expansions are added. Additionally, data on each individual tooltip will be expanded upon. So, be sure to check back regularly.