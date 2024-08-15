In Once Human, you'll inevitably need to craft buildings and constructs. This is a survival game after all. In order to do so, you'll need memetics which are earned (and necessary) skills required for making certain materials. There are four different types of memetic specializations. Each of these specializations can provide you with one of multiple possible identities. These categorizations can offer bonuses.

  • Building
    • Tinkerer
    • Artillery Marshal

  • Crafting
    • Machinist
    • Demolition Expert
    • Master Craftsman

  • Gathering
    • Prospector
    • Smelter

  • Management
    • Child of Earth
    • Sparksmith
    • Hydro Engineer
    • Star Chef

Of course, the Building specialization might be the ideal option for those who aim to toil in construction. Below is a list of all construction materials available currently in Once Human. Click on a specific item for further details.

This listing will be updated as future expansions are added. Additionally, data on each individual tooltip will be expanded upon. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Item

Memetic

Composite Balcony

Reinforced Door & Windows

Composite Parapet

Reinforced Stairs

Concrete Column

Reinforced Supports

Concrete Door Frame I

Reinforced Door & Windows

Concrete Door Frame II

Reinforced Door & Windows

Concrete Faux Wood Inv Roof

Reinforced Roofs

Concrete Faux Wood Inv Roof Corner

Reinforced Roofs

Concrete Faux Wood Left-Sloping Wall

Reinforced Supports

Concrete Faux Wood Pitched Roof

Reinforced Roofs

Concrete Faux Wood Pitched Roof Corner

Reinforced Roofs

Concrete Faux Wood Right-Sloping Wall

Reinforced Supports

Concrete Faux Wood Roof Window

Reinforced Roofs

Concrete Faux Wood Tri Ceiling

Reinforced Supports

Concrete Faux Wood Tri Roof

Reinforced Roofs

Concrete Faux Wood Wide Frame

Reinforced Door & Windows

Concrete Gable

Reinforced Supports

Concrete Half Wall I

Reinforced Stairs

Concrete Half Wall II

Reinforced Stairs

Concrete Inv Left Wall

Reinforced Supports

Concrete Inv Right Wall

Reinforced Supports

Concrete Wall I

Reinforced Supports

Concrete Wall II

Reinforced Supports

Concrete Window Wall I

Reinforced Door & Windows

Concrete Window Wall II

Reinforced Door & Windows

Dark Wood Door

Reinforced Door & Windows

Dark Wood Double Doors

Reinforced Door & Windows

Dark Wood Gate

Reinforced Stairs

Dark Wood Low Wall

Reinforced Stairs

Frosted Skylight

Reinforced Roofs

Half Wall I

Wood Stairs

Half Wall II

Wood Stairs

Iron Parapet

Stone Stairs

Light Frosted Windows

Reinforced Door & Windows

Marble Foundation

Reinforced Supports

Marble Tri Foundation

Reinforced Supports

Minimalist Balcony

Stone Doors & Windows

Painted Door

Stone Doors & Windows

Painted Double Doors

Stone Doors & Windows

Painted Skylight

Stone Roofs

Painted Window

Stone Doors & Windows

Premium Wood Ceiling

Reinforced Supports

Reinforced Gate

Stone Stairs

Reinforced Low Wall

Stone Stairs

Reinforced Steel & Wood Corner Stairs

Reinforced Stairs

Reinforced Steel & Wood Half-Pace Stairs

Reinforced Stairs

Reinforced Steel & Wood Long Steps

Reinforced Stairs

Reinforced Steel & Wood Short Steps

Reinforced Stairs

Reinforced Steel & Wood Spiral Staircase

Reinforced Stairs

Reinforced Wide Frame

Stone Doors & Windows

Reinforced Wood Roof Top

Reinforced Roofs

Steel & Wood Corner Stairs

Stone Stairs

Steel & Wood Half-Pace Stairs

Stone Stairs

Steel & Wood Long Steps

Stone Stairs

Steel & Wood Roof Window

Stone Roofs

Steel & Wood Short Steps

Stone Stairs

Steel & Wood Spiral Staircase

Stone Stairs

Stone Ceiling

Stone Supports

Stone Column

Stone Supports

Stone Door Frame I

Stone Doors & Windows

Stone Door Frame II

Stone Doors & Windows

Stone Fence

Stone Stairs

Stone Foundation

Stone Supports

Stone Gable

Stone Supports

Stone Half Wall I

Stone Stairs

Stone Half Wall II

Stone Stairs

Stone Inv Left Wall

Stone Supports

Stone Inv Right Wall

Stone Supports

Stone Inv Roof Corner

Stone Roofs

Stone Inv Tri Roof

Stone Roofs

Stone Left Wall

Stone Supports

Stone Pitched Roof

Stone Roofs

Stone Pitched Roof Corner

Stone Roofs

Stone Right Wall

Stone Supports

Stone Roof Top

Stone Roofs

Stone Tri Ceiling

Stone Supports

Stone Tri Foundation

Stone Supports

Stone Tri Roof

Stone Roofs

Stone Wall I

Stone Supports

Stone Wall II

Stone Supports

Stone Window Wall I

Stone Doors & Windows

Stone Window Wall II

Stone Doors & Windows

Wood Balcony

Wood Doors & Windows

Wood Ceiling

Wood Supports

Wood Column

Wood Roofs

Wood Corner Stairs

Wood Stairs

Wood Door

Wood Doors & Windows

Wood Door Frame I

Wood Doors & Windows

Wood Door Frame II

Wood Doors & Windows

Wood Double Doors

Wood Doors & Windows

Wood Fence

Wood Stairs

Wood Gable

Wood Supports

Wood Gate

Wood Stairs

Wood Half-Pace Stairs

Wood Stairs

Wood Inv Left Wall

Wood Supports

Wood Inv Right Wall

Wood Supports

Wood Inv Roof Corner

Wood Roofs

Wood Inv Tri Roof

Wood Roofs

Wood Left Wall

Wood Supports

Wood Long Steps

Wood Supports

Wood Low Wall

Wood Stairs

Wood Parapet

Wood Stairs

Wood Pitched Roof

Wood Roofs

Wood Pitched Roof Corner

Wood Roofs

Wood Right Wall

Wood Supports

Wood Roof Top

Wood Roofs

Wood Roof Window

Wood Roofs

Wood Short Steps

Wood Stairs

Wood Skylight

Wood Roofs

Wood Spiral Staircase

Wood Stairs

Wood Thick-Core Fence

Reinforced Stairs

Wood Tri Ceiling

Wood Supports

Wood Tri Roof

Wood Roofs

Wood Wide Frame

Wood Doors & Windows

Wood Window

Wood Doors & Windows

Wood Window Wall I

Wood Doors & Windows

Wood Window Wall II

Wood Doors & Windows

Biomass Missile

Gatling Cannons I

Close Defense Turret 1

Gatling Cannons I

Close Defense Turret 2

Gatling Cannons II

Fire Trap 1

Defensive Traps I

Fire Trap 2

Defensive Traps II

Fire Trap 3

Defensive Traps III

Fortification

Basic Defense

Gravitational Grip 1

Defensive Traps I

Gravitational Grip 2

Defensive Traps II

Gravitational Grip 3

Defensive Traps III

High Fortification

Basic Defense

Manikin

Test Dummy

Rifle Turret Level 2

Auto Turrets I

Rifle Turret Level 3

Auto Turrets II

Sandbag

Basic Defense

Shotgun Turret Level 2

Auto Turrets I

Shotgun Turret Level 3

Auto Turrets II

Spike Trap 1

Defensive Traps I

Spike Trap 2

Defensive Traps II

Spike Trap 3

Defensive Traps III