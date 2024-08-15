In Once Human, you'll inevitably need to craft buildings and constructs. This is a survival game after all. In order to do so, you'll need memetics which are earned (and necessary) skills required for making certain materials. There are four different types of memetic specializations. Each of these specializations can provide you with one of multiple possible identities. These categorizations can offer bonuses.
-
Building
- Tinkerer
- Artillery Marshal
-
Crafting
- Machinist
- Demolition Expert
- Master Craftsman
-
Gathering
- Prospector
- Smelter
-
Management
- Child of Earth
- Sparksmith
- Hydro Engineer
- Star Chef
Of course, the Building specialization might be the ideal option for those who aim to toil in construction. Below is a list of all construction materials available currently in Once Human. Click on a specific item for further details.
This listing will be updated as future expansions are added. Additionally, data on each individual tooltip will be expanded upon. So, be sure to check back regularly.
|
Item
|
Memetic
|
Reinforced Door & Windows
|
Reinforced Stairs
|
Reinforced Supports
|
Reinforced Door & Windows
|
Reinforced Door & Windows
|
Reinforced Roofs
|
Reinforced Roofs
|
Reinforced Supports
|
Reinforced Roofs
|
Reinforced Roofs
|
Reinforced Supports
|
Reinforced Roofs
|
Reinforced Supports
|
Reinforced Roofs
|
Reinforced Door & Windows
|
Reinforced Supports
|
Reinforced Stairs
|
Reinforced Stairs
|
Reinforced Supports
|
Reinforced Supports
|
Reinforced Supports
|
Reinforced Supports
|
Reinforced Door & Windows
|
Reinforced Door & Windows
|
Reinforced Door & Windows
|
Reinforced Door & Windows
|
Reinforced Stairs
|
Reinforced Stairs
|
Reinforced Roofs
|
Wood Stairs
|
Wood Stairs
|
Stone Stairs
|
Reinforced Door & Windows
|
Reinforced Supports
|
Reinforced Supports
|
Stone Doors & Windows
|
Stone Doors & Windows
|
Stone Doors & Windows
|
Stone Roofs
|
Stone Doors & Windows
|
Reinforced Supports
|
Stone Stairs
|
Stone Stairs
|
Reinforced Stairs
|
Reinforced Stairs
|
Reinforced Stairs
|
Reinforced Stairs
|
Reinforced Stairs
|
Stone Doors & Windows
|
Reinforced Roofs
|
Stone Stairs
|
Stone Stairs
|
Stone Stairs
|
Stone Roofs
|
Stone Stairs
|
Stone Stairs
|
Stone Supports
|
Stone Supports
|
Stone Doors & Windows
|
Stone Doors & Windows
|
Stone Stairs
|
Stone Supports
|
Stone Supports
|
Stone Stairs
|
Stone Stairs
|
Stone Supports
|
Stone Supports
|
Stone Roofs
|
Stone Roofs
|
Stone Supports
|
Stone Roofs
|
Stone Roofs
|
Stone Supports
|
Stone Roofs
|
Stone Supports
|
Stone Supports
|
Stone Roofs
|
Stone Supports
|
Stone Supports
|
Stone Doors & Windows
|
Stone Doors & Windows
|
Wood Doors & Windows
|
Wood Supports
|
Wood Roofs
|
Wood Stairs
|
Wood Doors & Windows
|
Wood Doors & Windows
|
Wood Doors & Windows
|
Wood Doors & Windows
|
Wood Stairs
|
Wood Supports
|
Wood Stairs
|
Wood Stairs
|
Wood Supports
|
Wood Supports
|
Wood Roofs
|
Wood Roofs
|
Wood Supports
|
Wood Supports
|
Wood Stairs
|
Wood Stairs
|
Wood Roofs
|
Wood Roofs
|
Wood Supports
|
Wood Roofs
|
Wood Roofs
|
Wood Stairs
|
Wood Roofs
|
Wood Stairs
|
Reinforced Stairs
|
Wood Supports
|
Wood Roofs
|
Wood Doors & Windows
|
Wood Doors & Windows
|
Wood Doors & Windows
|
Wood Doors & Windows
|
Gatling Cannons I
|
Gatling Cannons I
|
Gatling Cannons II
|
Defensive Traps I
|
Defensive Traps II
|
Defensive Traps III
|
Basic Defense
|
Defensive Traps I
|
Defensive Traps II
|
Defensive Traps III
|
Basic Defense
|
Test Dummy
|
Auto Turrets I
|
Auto Turrets II
|
Basic Defense
|
Auto Turrets I
|
Auto Turrets II
|
Defensive Traps I
|
Defensive Traps II
|
Defensive Traps III