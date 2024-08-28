In Once Human, it's important to stay two steps ahead of the deviations running amok. That's why you should always be packing a supply of consumables for every situation. Antibiotics, Adrenaline Shots, Foods, and all forms of various consumables will ultimately aid you in surviving the day. Many of these items can simply be found in the wild, and it's up to you to scavenge for them. A select few can be crafted from raw materials. Food dishes can be made with the right ingredients and offer benefits.

Below is a list of all consumables and food dishes available in Once Human. This database is a work-in-progress. So, be sure to check back for more updates!

Consumables

Name

How to Obtain

Region

Activator

Crafting

Territory

Adrenaline Shot

Crafting

Territory

Apple

Farming, Gathering

Broken Delta, Chalk Peak, Dayton Wetlands

Banana

Farming, Gathering

Broken Delta, Dayton Wetlands

Bellflower

Farming, Gathering

Chalk Peak, Dayton Wetlands, Iron River

Bird Egg

Farming, Gathering

Dayton Wetlands

Blueberry

Farming, Gathering

Broken Delta, Chalk Peak

Cabbage

Farming, Gathering

Chalk Peak, Dayton Wetlands

Chloroarmor

Crafting, Deviation

Territory

Coconut

Farming, Gathering

Broken Delta, Dayton Wetlands

Coneflower

Farming, Gathering

Chalk Peak

Corn

Farming, Gathering

Broken Delta, Chalk Peak, Dayton Wetlands

Crocodile Egg

Farming, Gathering

Broken Delta, Chalk Peak

Grapes

Farming, Gathering

Chalk Peak

Hawthorne

Farming, Gathering

Chalk Peak

Honeysuckle

Farming, Gathering

Chalk Peak

Long-Acting Activator

Crafting

Territory

Mushroom

Farming, Gathering

Broken Delta, Chalk Peak, Dayton Wetlands

Orange

Farming, Gathering

Broken Delta, Chalk Peak, Dayton Wetlands

Potato

Farming, Gathering

Chalk Peak, Dayton Wetlands

Pumpkin

Farming, Gathering

Broken Delta, Chalk Peak, Dayton Wetlands

Quick Activator

Crafting

Territory

Quick Long-Acting Activator

Crafting

Territory

Quick Wide-Area Activator

Crafting

Territory

Spring Legs

Crafting, Deviation

Territory

The Weaver

Crafting, Deviation

Territory

Wide-Area Activator

Crafting

Territory

Wind-Up Tadpole

Deviation

Territory

Food Dishes

Name

Ingredients

Anti-gravity Milkshake

  • Sugar x 3
  • Deviated Cucumber x 1
  • Boiled Water x 2
  • Cheese x 2

Assorted Canned Fruit

Blueberry Juice

Blueberry Soda

  • Blueberry x 1
  • Glass x 1

Boiled Water

  • Dirty Water x 3

Borscht Deluxe

  • Any Meat x 1
  • Morel x 1
  • Boiled Water x 2

Bread

Bread With Jam

Butter

  • Goat Milk x 3

Canned Lunch

Canned Lunch Meat

Canned Meat

  • Meat x 1
  • Salt x 2
  • Aluminum Ingot x 2

Canned Seafood in Oil

  • Fish x 1
  • Morel x 1
  • Corn Oil x 2
  • Aluminum Ingot x 3

Caviar

  • Roe x 1

Cheese

  • Milk x 2
  • Boiled Water x 1

Chunky Jerky

Cold Pumpkin Soup

  • Pumpkin x 4
  • Corn x 3
  • Boiled Water x 3
  • Sugar x 2

Corn Ale

  • Corn x 1
  • Boiled Water x 2

Corn Oil

  • Corn x 1

Corn Soup

Cornbread

Dried Blueberry

Dried Cactus

  • Cactus x 1

Dried Orange

Flatbread

Fried Vegetables

Fruit Sanity Capsule

  • Deviated Beet x 1
  • Purified Water x 2
  • Sugar x 2

Fruit Tea

  • Flower x 1
  • Boiled Water x 1

Fruity Sanity Capsule

  • Deviated Beet x 1
  • Boiled Water x 2
  • Sugar x 2

Ghost Cookie

Grilled Fish

  • Any Fish x 1

Grilled Mushroom

Grilled Mushrooms

Hawthorn Juice

  • Hawthorn Berry x 1

Ice

  • Boiled Water x 1

Ice Cube

Ice Tea

  • Flower x 1
  • Boiled Water x 2
  • Ice Cube x 2

Iced Tea

  • Flower x 1
  • Boiled Water x 2
  • Ice Cube x 2

Large Fish Jerky

  • Oscar Any Fish x 1
  • Salt x 1

Large Meat Jerky

  • Bear Any Meat x 1
  • Salt x 1

Malt Ale

  • Wheat x 1
  • Boiled Water x 2

Orange Juice

Orange Pie

Orange Soda

Pan-Fried Fish

  • Any Fish x 1
  • Salt x 1

Pickle

  • Cucumber x 2
  • Boiled Water x 1

Potato Salad

Preserved Deviated Chops

  • Any Meat x 1
  • Peppercorn x 1
  • Grapes x 2

Preserved Fish

  • Any Fish x 1
  • Salt x 1

Preserved Meat

  • Any Meat x 1
  • Salt x 1

Pumpkin Porridge

Roasted Cabbage

Roasted Corn

Roasted Hawthorn

  • Hawthorn Berry x 1

Roasted Meat

  • Any Meat x 1

Roasted Potato

Roasted Pumpkin

Salt

Sanity Gummy

  • Boiled Water x 1
  • Sugar x 1

Shattered Bread

Shellfish Meat

  • ShellAny Fish x 1
  • Salt x 2
  • Boiled Water x 1

Spectral Canned Mushroom

Stardust Energy Drink

Stardust Mushroom Soup

  • Deviated Mushroom x 1
  • Sugar x 2
  • Boiled Water x 2

Stardust Pumpkin Salad

Stardust Pumpkin Soup

  • Deviated Pumpkin x 1
  • Boiled Water x 2
  • Ice Cube x 2

Stardust Raspberry Shaved Ice

Stardust Ratatouille

Stardust Tea

  • Flower x 1
  • Boiled Water x 2
  • Sugar x 2

Stargazy Pie

  • Deviated Pumpkin x 1
  • Deviated Saffron x 1
  • Deviated Wheat x 3

Steak Combo

  • Any Meat x 1
  • Salt x 1

Sugar

  • Beet x 1

Taco

  • Any Fish x 1
  • Deviated Wheat x 2
  • Caviar x 1

Veggie Stir Fry