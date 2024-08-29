In Once Human, survival is crucial. In order to survive, you will need to build constructs, gather materials and consumables, and combat the hostile element. However, to enrich these experiences, you'll need memetics. Memetics are akin to skills that can be obtained using Meme Points. You can earn Meme Points by completing tasks and goals.

All Memetics By Category

Below is a listing of all memetics in-game. They are divided by category. This listing will be updated as future expansions are added. Additionally, data on each individual tooltip will be expanded upon. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Memetic

Category

Ciphers

Energy Links

Additional Req

Auto Turrets I

Building

5

700

Auto Turrets II

Building

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Basic Defense

Building

3

200

Basic Furniture I

Building

2

0

Basic Furniture II

Building

3

200

Defensive Traps I

Building

3

200

Defensive Traps II

Building

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Defensive Traps III

Building

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Displays

Building

3

200

Four-Wheel Vehicles

Building

5

700

Garage

Building

1

0

Gatling Cannons I

Building

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Gatling Cannons II

Building

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Gear Storage

Building

3

200

Large Garage

Building

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Osmosis Water Purifier

Building

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Rainwater Collection System

Building

Reinforced Door & Windows

Building

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Reinforced Roofs

Building

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Reinforced Stairs

Building

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Reinforced Supports

Building

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Stone Doors & Windows

Building

5

700

Stone Roofs

Building

5

700

Stone Stairs

Building

5

700

Stone Supports

Building

3

200

Storage Expansion

Building

2

0

Territorial Expansion I

Building

2

0

Territorial Expansion II

Building

5

700

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Test Dummy

Building

3

200

Updraft Cannon

Building

Vehicle Charms

Building

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Vehicle Modding I

Building

3

200

Vehicle Modding II

Building

5

700

Vehicle Modding III

Building

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Vehicle Modding IV

Building

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Wood Doors & Windows

Building

2

0

Wood Roofs

Building

2

0

Wood Stairs

Building

2

0

Wood Supports

Building

1

0

Adrenaline Shots

Crafting

2

0

Advanced Ammunition I

Crafting

3

200

Advanced Ammunition II

Crafting

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Advanced Ammunition III

Crafting

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Advanced Gear Workbenches

Crafting

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Advanced Synthesis Benches

Crafting

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Advanced Throwables

Crafting

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Advanced Tools

Crafting

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Ammunition I

Crafting

1

0

Ammunition II

Crafting

5

700

Ammunition III

Crafting

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Assault Rifles

Crafting

3

200

Basic Gear

Crafting

2

0

Claymore Mines

Crafting

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Essential Tools

Crafting

1

0

Explosive Throwables

Crafting

5

700

Flamethrowers

Crafting

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Gear Workbenches

Crafting

1

0

Grenade Launchers

Crafting

Improved Drones

Crafting

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Intermediate Gear Workbenches

Crafting

3

200

Intermediate Tools

Crafting

3

200

Light Machine Guns

Crafting

5

700

Portable Machine Gun Towers

Crafting

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Projection Generators

Crafting

Recovering HP I

Crafting

2

0

Recovering HP II

Crafting

5

700

Recovering HP III

Crafting

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Rocket Launchers

Crafting

5

700

Scanners

Crafting

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Scout Drones

Crafting

5

700

Shotguns

Crafting

3

200

Sniper Rifles

Crafting

5

700

Spectrum Generators

Crafting

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Stardust Barriers

Crafting

Synthesis Benches

Crafting

3

200

Vortex Generators

Crafting

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Advanced Chainsaws

Infrastructure

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Advanced Electric Drills

Infrastructure

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Alloy Pickaxes

Infrastructure

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Aluminum Ingots

Infrastructure

5

700

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Auto-Logging

Infrastructure

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Auto-Mining

Infrastructure

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Bronze Casting

Infrastructure

2

0

Bronze Pickaxes

Infrastructure

3

200

Chainsaws

Infrastructure

5

700

Copper Pickaxes

Infrastructure

2

0

Disassembly Techniques

Infrastructure

1

0

Electric Drills

Infrastructure

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Electric Furnaces

Infrastructure

3

200

Forging Techniques

Infrastructure

3

200

Refining Oil

Infrastructure

3

200

Resource Detection I

Infrastructure

2

0

Resource Detection II

Infrastructure

5

700

Resource Detection III

Infrastructure

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Smelting Essentials

Infrastructure

1

0

Steel Pickaxes

Infrastructure

5

700

Tungsten Ingots

Infrastructure

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Tungsten Pickaxes

Infrastructure

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Advanced Generators

Weapon and Gear

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Air-Drying

Weapon and Gear

3

200

Automatic Irrigation

Weapon and Gear

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Biomass Generators I

Weapon and Gear

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Brewing Barrels

Weapon and Gear

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Compost Bins

Weapon and Gear

3

200

Cooking I

Weapon and Gear

2

0

Cooking II

Weapon and Gear

3

200

Cooking III

Weapon and Gear

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Cooking IV

Weapon and Gear

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Deviation Energy Generators II

Weapon and Gear

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Electric Stoves

Weapon and Gear

3

200

Electrical Parts

Weapon and Gear

5

700

Fertilizers I

Weapon and Gear

5

700

Fertilizers II

Weapon and Gear

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Fertilizers III

Weapon and Gear

10

5000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Grow Lights

Weapon and Gear

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Hydraulic Generators

Weapon and Gear

7

2000

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Kitchen Sets

Weapon and Gear

5

700

Unlocked when the season reaches Tame the Staroid

Planter Boxes

Weapon and Gear

5

700

Planting

Weapon and Gear

3

200

Refrigeration

Weapon and Gear

3

200

Solar Generators

Weapon and Gear

5

700

Stoves

Weapon and Gear

1

0

Temperature Control

Weapon and Gear

5

700

Vending Machines

Weapon and Gear

5

700

Water Filters

Weapon and Gear

5

700

Water Pumps

Weapon and Gear

5

700

Water Storage

Weapon and Gear

3

200