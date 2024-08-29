In Once Human, there are Deviations you can capture that afford you benefits. There are three different types of securable deviants: combat, territory, and crafting. Obviously, the deviant will aid you in these three categories. Of course, if you attempt to capture a deviation, that will heavily depend on that deviation's specific stats and the equipment you have equipped, namely your gloves. Once a deviation is captured it'll be placed in your backpack.

Below is a list of all securable deviants in the game. This listing will be updated as future expansions are added. Additionally, data on each individual tooltip will be expanded upon. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Securable Deviant

Location

By-The-Wind

Iron River

Canine Skull

Chalk Peak

Frog The Leaper

Broken Delta

Gingerbread House

Broken Delta

Grumpy Bulb

Chalk Peak

H37

Iron River

Harveseed

Broken Delta

Hug-in-a-Bowl

Iron River

Lightning Orb

Red Sands

Logging Beaver

Red Sands

Masonic Pyramid

Iron River

Orb Lightning

Chalk Peak

Orb Lightning / Butterfly's Emissary

Red Sands

Paper Doll

Red Sands

Pup Buddy

Red Sands

Rebecca

Red Sands

Shattered Maiden

Chalk Peak

Snow Globe

Red Sands

Space Turner

Iron River

Space Turner / Strange Door

Broken Delta

Strange Door

Voodoo Doll

Broken Delta

Butterfly's Emissary

Dayton Wetlands

Dr. Teddy

Red Sands

Enchanting Void

Red Sands

Festering Gel

Dayton Wetlands

Lonewolf's Whisper

Mini Feaster

Mini Wonder

Mr. Wish

Broken Delta

Polar Jelly

Chalk Peak

Pyro Dino

Iron River

Zeno-Purifier

Artisan's Touch

Iron River

Atomic Lighter

Chalk Peak

Atomic Snail

Disco Ball

Dayton Wetlands

Dreamcatcher

Iron River

Party Monkey

Upper World Spawn

Buzzy Bee

Broken Delta

Chefosaurus Rex

Iron River

Electric Eel

Broken Delta

Extradimensional Cat

Broken Delta

Fetch-A-Lot Bunny

Iron River

Flame Essence

Iron River

Growshroom

Lethal Rabbit

Nutcracker

Red Sands

Paper Figure

Iron River

Rain Man

Broken Delta

The Digby Boy

Broken Delta