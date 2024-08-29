In Once Human, there are Deviations you can capture that afford you benefits. There are three different types of securable deviants: combat, territory, and crafting. Obviously, the deviant will aid you in these three categories. Of course, if you attempt to capture a deviation, that will heavily depend on that deviation's specific stats and the equipment you have equipped, namely your gloves. Once a deviation is captured it'll be placed in your backpack.

Below is a list of all securable deviants in the game. This listing will be updated as future expansions are added. Additionally, data on each individual tooltip will be expanded upon. So, be sure to check back regularly.