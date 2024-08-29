As Once Human is an open-world survival game, having a set of wheels can become invaluable. Motorcycles are the first vehicles that you will begin the game with and make for a easy way to navigate the terrain quickly. Of course, in order to do this, you'll need to unlock these metal steeds and place a garage in order to use one. Off-road vehicles, cargo trucks, and more are also at your disposal once you meet the proper requirements.
We have all the vehicles and vehicle parts organized below as seen in the game to date. This listing will be updated as future expansions are added. Additionally, data on each individual tooltip will be expanded upon. So, be sure to check back regularly.
Vehicles
|
Memetic
|
Memetic
|
Medium Garage
|
Four-Wheel Vehicles
|
Four-Wheel Vehicles
|
Large Garage
Motorcycle Parts
|
Memetic
|
Memetic
|
Garage
|
Vehicle Modding IV
|
Vehicle Modding II
|
Vehicle Modding IV
|
Garage
|
Vehicle Modding IV
|
Vehicle Modding III
|
Vehicle Modding III
|
Vehicle Modding III
|
Garage
|
Vehicle Modding II
|
Vehicle Modding III
|
Garage
|
Vehicle Modding IV
|
Vehicle Modding II
|
Vehicle Modding I
|
Vehicle Modding I
|
Vehicle Modding II
|
Vehicle Modding I
|
Vehicle Modding I
Off-Roader Parts
|
Memetic
|
Memetic
|
Vehicle Modding IV
|
Vehicle Modding III
|
Vehicle Modding IV
|
Vehicle Modding IV
|
Large Garage
|
Vehicle Charms
|
Large Garage
|
Large Garage
|
Vehicle Modding III
|
Large Garage
|
Vehicle Charms
|
Vehicle Modding IV
|
Vehicle Modding III
|
Vehicle Charms
|
Four-Wheel Vehicles
|
Four-Wheel Vehicles
|
Vehicle Modding III
|
Four-Wheel Vehicles
|
Four-Wheel Vehicles
Pickup Truck Parts
|
Memetic
|
Memetic
|
Vehicle Modding IV
|
Medium Garage
|
Vehicle Modding IV
|
Vehicle Modding IV
|
Vehicle Charms
|
Vehicle Charms
|
Medium Garage
|
Vehicle Charms
|
Vehicle Modding IV
|
Medium Garage
|
Medium Garage