As Once Human is an open-world survival game, having a set of wheels can become invaluable. Motorcycles are the first vehicles that you will begin the game with and make for a easy way to navigate the terrain quickly. Of course, in order to do this, you'll need to unlock these metal steeds and place a garage in order to use one. Off-road vehicles, cargo trucks, and more are also at your disposal once you meet the proper requirements.

We have all the vehicles and vehicle parts organized below as seen in the game to date. This listing will be updated as future expansions are added. Additionally, data on each individual tooltip will be expanded upon. So, be sure to check back regularly.

Vehicles

Motorcycle Parts

Off-Roader Parts

Pickup Truck Parts