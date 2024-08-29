In Once Human, weapons are your bread and butter. Survival is the name of the genre, after all. You'll need some supreme firepower to defend yourself against the hostile deviations of the world. Below is a comprehensive look at all of the weapons currently available in-game. Click on a specific item for further details.
This database is continually being updated as more information is made available. Check back regularly for updates to the categories and the items within each.
|
Securable Deviant
|
Location
|
DMG
|
Fire Rate
|
MAG
|
Range
|
Speed
|
Assault Rifle
|
31
|
600
|
40
|
Assault Rifle
|
39
|
600
|
50
|
Assault Rifle
|
35
|
600
|
40
|
Assault Rifle
|
31
|
600
|
40
|
Assault Rifle
|
41
|
515
|
30
|
Assault Rifle
|
45
|
515
|
30
|
Crossbow
|
310
|
125
|
1
|
Crossbow
|
189
|
65
|
1
|
Crossbow
|
279
|
125
|
1
|
Crossbow
|
217
|
125
|
1
|
Heavy Artillery
|
277
|
140
|
6
|
Heavy Artillery
|
297
|
140
|
1
|
Light Machine Gun
|
44
|
500
|
100
|
Light Machine Gun
|
35
|
500
|
100
|
Light Machine Gun
|
25
|
700
|
75
|
Light Machine Gun
|
29
|
700
|
75
|
Light Machine Gun
|
32
|
700
|
75
|
Light Machine Gun
|
29
|
700
|
75
|
Melee
|
162
|
Middle
|
Middle
|
Melee
|
162
|
Middle
|
Middle
|
Melee
|
192
|
Middle
|
Middle
|
Melee
|
216
|
Far
|
Slow
|
Melee
|
171
|
Middle
|
Middle
|
Melee
|
182
|
Middle
|
Middle
|
Melee
|
142
|
Middle
|
Middle
|
Melee
|
192
|
Middle
|
Middle
|
Pistol
|
102
|
190
|
7
|
Pistol
|
128
|
190
|
8
|
Pistol
|
115
|
190
|
8
|
Pistol
|
54
|
410
|
13
|
Pistol
|
153
|
145
|
5
|
Pistol
|
136
|
145
|
5
|
Pistol
|
170
|
145
|
5
|
Shotgun
|
180
|
18
|
Shotgun
|
180
|
18
|
Shotgun
|
105
|
12
|
Shotgun
|
105
|
12
|
Shotgun
|
180
|
2
|
Shotgun
|
180
|
2
|
Shotgun
|
180
|
2
|
Shotgun
|
180
|
2
|
Shotgun
|
80
|
8
|
Sniper Rifle
|
316
|
40
|
5
|
Sniper Rifle
|
284
|
40
|
5
|
Sniper Rifle
|
316
|
40
|
5
|
Sniper Rifle
|
218
|
85
|
8
|
Sniper Rifle
|
175
|
85
|
8
|
Sniper Rifle
|
Sniper Rifle
|
255
|
40
|
5
|
Sniper Rifle
|
287
|
40
|
5
|
Submachine Gun
|
25
|
1000
|
39
|
Submachine Gun
|
29
|
1000
|
39
|
Submachine Gun
|
30
|
750
|
30
|
Submachine Gun
|
37
|
750
|
30
|
Submachine Gun
|
26
|
850
|
35
|
Submachine Gun
|
29
|
850
|
35
|
Submachine Gun
|
33
|
850
|
35