In Once Human, weapons are your bread and butter. Survival is the name of the genre, after all. You'll need some supreme firepower to defend yourself against the hostile deviations of the world. Below is a comprehensive look at all of the weapons currently available in-game. Click on a specific item for further details.

This database is continually being updated as more information is made available. Check back regularly for updates to the categories and the items within each.

Securable Deviant

Location

DMG

Fire Rate

MAG

Range

Speed

KAM

Assault Rifle

31

600

40

KAM - Abyss Glance

Assault Rifle

39

600

50

KAM - Crank

Assault Rifle

35

600

40

KAM - Pioneer

Assault Rifle

31

600

40

SOCR - Outsider

Assault Rifle

41

515

30

SOCR - The Last Valor

Assault Rifle

45

515

30

Compound Bow

Crossbow

310

125

1

Recurve Bow

Crossbow

189

65

1

Recurve Crossbow

Crossbow

279

125

1

Rustic Crossbow

Crossbow

217

125

1

MGL

Heavy Artillery

277

140

6

RPG7 Rocket Launcher

Heavy Artillery

297

140

1

KVD - Boom! Boom!

Light Machine Gun

44

500

100

KVD - Icebreaker

Light Machine Gun

35

500

100

MG4

Light Machine Gun

25

700

75

MG4 - Mr Squid

Light Machine Gun

29

700

75

MG4 - Predator

Light Machine Gun

32

700

75

MG4 - Wrath Of Hades

Light Machine Gun

29

700

75

Baseball Bat

Melee

162

Middle

Middle

Camping Knife

Melee

162

Middle

Middle

Frozen Northern Pike

Melee

192

Middle

Middle

Long Axe

Melee

216

Far

Slow

Northern Pike

Melee

171

Middle

Middle

Stun Baton

Melee

182

Middle

Middle

Torch

Melee

142

Middle

Middle

Wrench

Melee

192

Middle

Middle

DE.50

Pistol

102

190

7

DE.50 - Jaws

Pistol

128

190

8

DE.50 - Wildfire

Pistol

115

190

8

G17 - Dusty

Pistol

54

410

13

R500 - Hammerhead Shark

Pistol

153

145

5

R500 - Hunter

Pistol

136

145

5

R500 - Memento

Pistol

170

145

5

ACS12 - Corrosion

Shotgun

180

18

ACS12 - Netherworld

Shotgun

180

18

DB12 - Backfire

Shotgun

105

12

DB12 - Raining Cash

Shotgun

105

12

DBSG

Shotgun

180

2

DBSG - Doombringer

Shotgun

180

2

Dual Fury

Shotgun

180

2

Old Huntsman

Shotgun

180

2

S870 - Sandstorm

Shotgun

80

8

AWS.338 - Bingo

Sniper Rifle

316

40

5

AWS.338 - Black Panther

Sniper Rifle

284

40

5

AWS.338 - Bullseye

Sniper Rifle

316

40

5

HAMR - Brahminy

Sniper Rifle

218

85

8

HAMR - Crumble

Sniper Rifle

175

85

8

M700

Sniper Rifle

SN700

Sniper Rifle

255

40

5

SN700 - Gulped Lore

Sniper Rifle

287

40

5

KV-SBR - Icy Rain

Submachine Gun

25

1000

39

KV-SBR - Little Jaws

Submachine Gun

29

1000

39

MPS5 - Blue Tiger

Submachine Gun

30

750

30

MPS5 - Kumawink

Submachine Gun

37

750

30

MPS7

Submachine Gun

26

850

35

MPS7 - Div-Evo

Submachine Gun

29

850

35

MPS7 - Outer Space

Submachine Gun

33

850

35