Dayton Hospital is located in the Dayton Wetlands at coordinates 5789,-4541 and is one of the towns with a Rift Anchor and Objectives.

Dayton Hospital Map Location Dayton Wetlands Once Human

Objectives

The objectives of Dayton Hospital are as follows:

  • Look for the Mystical Crate
  • Activate Rift Anchor
  • Deafeat Normal Enemies
  • Find Weapon and Gear Crates

Rift Anchor

The Rift Anchor is located at coordinates 5771,-4526.

Dayton Hospital Rift Anchor Map Location Once Human

Approach the Rift Anchor and press F to activate it for some rewards.

Dayton Hospital Rift Anchor Once Human

Defeat Normal Enemies

To complete this objective, kill any of the enemies in the area.

Dayton Hospital Normal Enemies Once Human

Mystical Crate

The Mystical Crate is located ontop of the Hospital Roof at coordinates 5811,-4470. This crate takes a few steps to get to. The first is to go to the entrance at coordinates 5792,-4466.

Mysterious Chest Dayton Hospital Entrance Map Location
Mysterious Crate Dayton Hospital Entrance

Walk in the entrance, then go left and you should see a set of stairs.

Mysterious Chest Stairs Dayton Hospital Once Human

Follow the stairs all the way up until you cannot go any higher and look for this door.

Mysterious Chest Top of the Stairs Door

Enter through the door and take a left. Continue all the way down until you enter this broken wall.

Mysterious Crate Dayton Hospital After Helicopter

Turn left and go through the door and up the stairwell.

Mysterious Chest Dayton Hospital After Helicopter Stairs

Follow the stairs all the way up onto the roof and take an immediate right. The crate will be in front of you.

Mysterious Chest Dayton Hospital Crate

Loot the Crate for the objective update and 10 Blast Suit Blueprint Fragments.

Mysterious Chest Dayton Hospital Loot Crate Contents

Gear Crate One

There are two Gear Crates in the Dayton Hospital area. To get to the first, you will need to enter through the hospital entrance at coordinates 5794,-4467 (Same as the mystical crate).

Gear Crate One Dayton Hospital Entrance

Take a left and you will see a set of stairs.

Gear Crate One Stairs

Go up one flight of stairs to the next floor. Take a right through the exit doors out onto the balcony.

Gear Crate One Dayton Hospital Exit Door

Take a left and travel down the balcony until you reach another door. The gear crate is just inside.

Gear Crate One Dayton Hospital Balcony Door

Loot it for some rewards and an objective update.

Gear Crate Two

The second Gear Crate is out in the open at coordinates 5800,-4588.

Dayton Hospital Gear Crate Two Map Location

There are two crates at this location. The first one in front of the statue is a fake and an enemy pops out when you get close. The crate you are after is behind the statue.

Dayton Hospital Gear Crate Two

Loot the crate for some rewards and an objective update.