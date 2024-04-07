Adding friends in Once Human is quick and easy. To be able to add your friends, the first thing you will need to do is open up the Social Menu. To do this:

Press Escape on your keyboard Click on Social from the menu options

This will bring us to the Social Menu which has 4 tabs at the top. Click on the Friend tab. This will bring up a new menu that looks like this.

Click on the Contacts tab in the new menu. Then in the search box, enter the name of your friend and press enter. (Make sure the name is entered exactly with the correct capitalization or your friend won't show up.) If the person exists, this should bring up an option to select your friend.

Once your friend's name shows up, click on the + symbol next to their name and it will send a friend request. Your friend should receive a pop-up request to accept. If they miss it, they will need to open the social menu, friend tab, then navigate to the requests tab to accept. Once accepted, your friends should show up under the friends drop down under the contacts tab.