To change world layers you will first need to find a teleportation tower. These can be found in the major towns as well as different areas around the map.

Once you have arrived at a Teleportation Tower, walk up to it and press G. This will open the world selection menu.

Click on the world layer you wish to join and press and hold F to switch to it.(Note: Your base does not transfer with you to the new world, so you will need to relocate your base. If you teleport to your base while in another world layer, you will be taken back to your original layer the base was placed in. Check out our guide to moving bases here.)