Salt is used in a variety of different cooking recipes. To get salt, follow these simple steps listed below.

Gathering Sea Water and Crafting Salt

Head over to the Ocean on your map.

Once you have arrived at the ocean, press G to drink. This will make your character kneel down and start collecting the Sea Water.

Once you have enough Sea Water, return to your base and use your stove to cook the Sea Water into Salt using the Salt Recipe.

And that's it.