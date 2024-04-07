To move your base in Once Human is a quick and easy task. To do this, you will first need to build a base. After your base has been built, you will need to go to the new site at which you want your base moved to. Once you have arrived at that location, bring up the build menu (Default B Key).

Once the build menu is open, press Z on your keyboard and find a suitable location to place your base.

Once your location shows green, Left click to place and move your base. Once your base has been placed, a cooldown will be applied before you can move it again. At lower levels, moving a base does not cost any currency and has a lower cooldown. At higher levels there is a cost and up to a 24 hour cooldown between moving bases so be sure of the location you're moving to.