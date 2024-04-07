To Team up with friends in Once Human, you will need to have them added to your friends list first. Check out our guide to adding friends here. Once your friends have been added, you can then form a team and invite up to 3 other people.

Forming A Team

To form a team, you will first need to open up the Social menu. To do this, press escape on your keyboard and click on Social from the main menu. With the Social menu open, click on the Team tab at the top of the screen. Then click on Your Team.

With this menu open, you will need to click on Create in the bottom right of the screen. This will create a team that will allow you to invite people.

Once your Team has been created, Click on one of the + icons to bring up the menu to select a Nearby Person, Friend, Warband, or Hive member.

Once you have added someone, they will now show up on your map. If this person is in a different world layer than you, you or the person will first need to change their world layer before you can see them in person. Check out our guide to changing world layers here.