Overlook Town is located at 6746,-5807 in the Dayton Wetlands. This is one of the towns in Dayton Wetlands that has an objective set and a Rift Anchor.

Listed below will be all the crate locations and objective information you will need to complete this town.

Objectives

The Overlook Town objectives are the following:

Find Mysterious Treasures

Activate Rift Anchor

Find Weapon and Gear Crates

Rift Anchor

The Rift Anchor can be found at the Rift Anchor icon on the map at coordinates 6710,-5770.

Walk up to it and activate it for some rewards.

Mysterious Crate

The Mysterious Treasures refers to the Mysterious Crate. This crate can be found in the middle of the floor inside the Panorama building at coordinates 6705,-5707.

Gear Crate

The gear crate is a bit harder to find as it's in an underground passage under the building the mysterious crate is located in(coordinates 6705,-5707). Look for this door in the back of the store.

Once you enter this door, turn right and you should see a second door.

Enter this door and follow the pathway down. You will then come across a room that has a button and a shut sliding door.

If the door is open, then you can go straight to the Gear Crate. If it's not, then you will need to open the door by using the button to the right of it.

Weapon Crate

The next thing you will need is a Weapon Crate. The Weapon Crate can be found at coordinates 6728,-5381.

The Weapon Crate will be found out in the open in the center of the amphitheater.

Once you get close to loot this chest, the Glutton Elite will spawn from the TV screens to try and stop you.

To fight the Glutton, you will need to aim for its weak points, which are the glowing nodes on its legs. Once you break all three, the Glutton will fall over and expose its head. Shoot the head to kill it quickly. Be careful while fighting as other zombies in the area may join in potentially making it difficult. Other than this, be sure not to let the Glutton get close, as it does a stomp that sends a shockwave out that damages you.