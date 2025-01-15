A former Xbox console exclusive Party Animals is now confirmed to be heading to the PS5 soon. A new trailer launched Wednesday with one of the animals dragging the console onto a stage. A DualSense controller was then thrown at their face. Party Animals has been an Xbox exclusive since 2023.

The Party's Getting Started on PS5

The hilarious party game, fittingly named Party Animals, has a bunch of critters brawling it out until one is left standing. Soon, PS5 players will be able to experience the chaos when it launches soon on the platform. Not much has been revealed about the port but we do know, according to its PlayStation Store page, that it will be PS5 Pro enhanced and will support the trigger effect. Additionally, no release date is attached to the PS5 version of Party Animals; all we know is that it's "coming soon."

The developer Recreate Games and publisher Source Next have a golden opportunity to cross over with PlayStation icons. As quite a few characters from the world of PlayStation are animals, it would be cool to get costumes based on Sly Cooper, Ratchet, and Daxter, three platforming heroes from Sony's past. Heck, maybe Astro Bot could be included, despite him being a robot and not an animal.

Party Animals is adorable yet violent.

Party Animals is Beloved

Party Animals is a physics-based battler that lets you throw out your friends in funny scenarios. For example, you can chuck out a cat player into rushing rapids as an unstable bridge goes up and down. The physics and how the characters move bring hilarity as each player holds on for dear life. "The wobbly fighting doesn't have much depth to it and so it can get old quick, but there are plenty of laughs to be had with friends," said our sister site GameRant's review.

The party game currently holds a Mostly Positive review score on Steam, with the recent reviews holding a Very Positive score. "This is a great game, and you can have a lot of fun with friends," said one of the Steam users KitH. "The weapons and characters make the game more enjoyable."

Party Animals is available on Steam and Xbox. It will need 12GB of storage on PC.

The former Xbox console exclusive holds a 76 Top Critic average on OpenCritic with 70% of outlets recommending the title. One of its main competitors, Gang Beasts holds a lower 66 Top Critic score, despite being a hit with content creators. "The technical difficulties encountered are outweighed by the enormous amounts of fun to be had," said our review. "Gang Beasts has so much character and moments of hilarity that it can't be recommended enough."