OP: Sailing Kingdom takes you on an epic adventure across the seas, where an ancient and mysterious sea chart leads you to treasure, secrets, and endless wealth. As a newly risen adventurer, you embark on a journey inspired by legendary stories, navigating through unknown waters. Along the way, you'll encounter partners and allies to join you in your quest, uncovering the mysteries of the world while building your empire on the high seas.

All Codes For OP: Sailing Kingdom

Listed below are all the currently known codes for OP: Sailing Kingdom. Mobile codes are released and expire at random intervals so be sure to check back frequently to get the latest free items.

Codes were checked on 2/28

OP888 – Redeem for 100 Gems, 5 Arena Challenge Tickets, 100,000 Belly, 1 Adv Recruitment Tickets, and 5 Dispatch Refresh Tickets.

OP777 – Redeem for 100 Gems, 2 Adv Recruitment Tickets, 100,000 Belly, and 10 4-Star Hero Shards.

OP666 – Redeem for 100 Gems, 50 Break Potions, 50,000 Belly, and 5 5-Star Hero Shards.

OP6UY4C3LF – Redeem for a free Nami SSR Hero and other rewards.

How to Redeem Codes in OP: Sailing Kingdom

Redeeming Mobile codes varies from game to game. Follow our easy instructions listed below to redeem your free items. All codes are Case Sensitive so be sure to enter them exactly as shown above in our active list. If a code does not work after entering it correctly then it may have recently expired.

Launch OP: Sailing Kingdom on your Mobile Device Tap on your profile on the top left of your screen, then tap Reddem. Copy a code from our list into the box (Note: Codes are Case Sensitive). Tap Redeem. Enjoy your new rewards!

What are Mobile Codes?

Mobile are redeemable phrases a game creator puts out to give their players free bonuses. Codes may come in the form items, collectibles, skins, money, characters, potions, and some even unlock new content.

Mobile codes are often time-limited and distributed through the game's social media platforms, special events, or collaborations, encouraging players to stay engaged and connected with the community.