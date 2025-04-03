Open worlds thrive on immersion, and few things make a game world feel more alive than the changing of seasons. While dynamic weather has long been a staple of open-world design, only a handful of games go the extra mile by simulating full seasonal transitions. These changes aren’t just visual -- they impact gameplay in meaningful ways, altering everything from exploration and combat to resource availability and world events.

Related 10 Best Open-World Games on Switch Nintendo Switch has one of the best game libraries of any console, and these are the best open-world games in it.

Whether it’s the strategic shifts in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, or the stunning seasonal rotations in Forza Horizon 4, these games prove that seasons aren’t just a backdrop but a fundamental part of the experience.

7 Sons of the Forest

A Forest that’s Never the Same Twice

Sons of the Forest Survival Open-World Survival Horror Platform(s) PC Released February 22, 2024 Developer(s) Endnight Games ESRB e

Survival in the wilderness is already tough, but Sons of the Forest raises the stakes by making the seasons change dynamically, each bringing its own unique challenges. Summer provides an abundance of food, allowing players to fish and hunt without much trouble. But as autumn approaches, it becomes a race against time to stockpile supplies before the first snowfall.

Winter is when survival truly becomes a nightmare. Water sources freeze over, animals become scarce and if players haven't prepared adequately, starvation sets in fast. Even the enemy AI adapts -- cannibals become more aggressive as their own food supplies dwindle, forcing players into tense battles just to stay alive.

Meanwhile, the changing foliage isn't just for show. Trees shed their leaves, visibility shifts and the entire island feels different with each passing season. Whether it’s the sound of crunching snow underfoot or the way a once-familiar clearing now looks completely unrecognizable in the thick of winter, the game makes sure that no two playthroughs feel exactly the same.

6 Outward

A Harsh, Unforgiving World that Never Stops Moving

Unlike most RPGs, Outward doesn’t treat the player like a hero. There’s no prophecy, no chosen one -- just a traveler trying to survive in a world that doesn’t care about them. And with seasons changing in real time, every journey across the land of Aurai is fraught with new dangers and obstacles.

Winter is the most punishing of all. Cold temperatures impact health, requiring players to dress warmly, build fires, or risk freezing to death. Even food spoils at different rates depending on the season, forcing players to adapt their supplies. This constant battle against nature is part of what makes Outward so immersive.

5 The Elder Scrolls 2: Daggerfall

An Open World Before Open Worlds Were a Thing

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall RPG Platform(s) PC Released September 20, 1996 Developer(s) Bethesda Softworks Publisher(s) Bethesda Softworks

Before games like Skyrim set the standard for vast, explorable worlds, Daggerfall was already doing it on a scale few games have ever matched. With a map covering over 161,000 square kilometers and more than 15,000 locations, the game’s world felt alive in ways that were unprecedented for 1996. And part of that immersion came from its fully-functional seasonal system.

In Daggerfall, winter actively affected gameplay. Snow covered the northern regions, roads became treacherous and travel took longer as a result. Meanwhile, seasonal events added another layer of depth. Holidays were tied to the in-game calendar, changing the behavior of NPCs and affecting the economy.

The fact that Daggerfall managed to incorporate a fully fleshed-out seasonal cycle in an open-world RPG from the mid-'90s is nothing short of remarkable. While later Elder Scrolls games toned do