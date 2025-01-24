The Far Cry franchise, with its open-world exploration, lush and vibrant world, and tight, action-packed gameplay, is a game series unlike any other in the industry. Players who are coming off of a Far Cry game will probably find their fix in yet another Far Cry game. The older entries, like the first and second Far Cry games, are also decent entries, even if they don’t quite follow the formula established in Far Cry 3, and are worth playing if you’re already done with the newer games.

But players who have played all the Far Cry games, and have no new entry in the franchise to look forward to, can try diving into these open-world games that play quite similarly to a Far Cry game in many aspects.

9 Rage 2

An Explosion-Fueled Playground Of Chaos

Rage 2 is like Far Cry on an energy drink binge. The game drops players into a sprawling post-apocalyptic wasteland teeming with neon-soaked bandits, chaotic gunfights, and a strong dose of absurdity. Like Far Cry, there’s an open world to explore, packed with enemy outposts to clear, side missions to discover, and a bunch of toys—aka weapons and vehicles—to unleash havoc with.

But where it differs is in its over-the-top, arcade-style combat. Rage 2 leans heavily into its wild combat mechanics, featuring abilities like a ground pound that sends enemies flying or overdrive modes that amplify destruction to ridiculous levels. It’s less about stealth and strategy and more about how much chaos players can create in the shortest amount of time.

Unlike the deeply narrative-driven Far Cry games, the story in Rage 2 takes a backseat to pure mayhem. This is a game for those who love the open-world structure of Far Cry but want to swap calculated planning for a chaotic rampage.

8 Sniper Ghost Warrior 3

A Sharpshooter’s Sandbox

For fans of Far Cry’s precision-filled, stealthier moments, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 offers an open world where patience and precision are the best weapons. Players will find themselves navigating a rugged landscape, taking down enemies from long distances, and planning their next move meticulously. Like Far Cry, it’s all about tackling objectives the way players see fit, whether that’s silently taking out an entire base or going loud when things go south.

Where the game diverges is its focus on sniper mechanics. Wind, bullet drop, and even the character’s breathing play a role in lining up the perfect shot. It’s a slower, more tactical experience compared to the fast-paced action of Far Cry. The story isn’t as polished, but for those who loved setting up the perfect ambush in the mountains of Kyrat or the jungles of the Rook Islands, this game scratches a similar itch.

7 Homefront: The Revolution

Liberating A Nation, One Outpost At A Time

Homefront: The Revolution could be described as a grittier, urban Far Cry. Set in occupied Philadelphia, players control a resistance fighter working to take back the city from a heavily armed Korean military force. Like Far Cry, the game features open-world exploration, outposts to liberate, and a focus on guerrilla tactics.

What makes Homefront different is its focus on urban warfare. Instead of jungles or islands, it involves navigating crumbling streets, subway tunnels, and dense neighborhoods. Crafting weapons and gadgets plays a major role, adding a layer of resourcefulness that feels unique. While it was a bit rough around the edges when it came out, post-launch patches have mostly fixed all the bugs. Homefront is the perfect game for those looking for Far Cry’s open-ended gameplay in a grittier, more grounded setting.

6 Sons of the Forest

Far Cry Meets Survival Horror

This is where the similarities to Far Cry get a creepy twist. Sons of the Forest is an open-world survival game where players are stranded on an eerie island filled with cannibalistic mutants. Like Far Cry, players will scavenge for resources, craft tools, and take on enemies across a sprawling map.

The key difference is the survival horror element. The main character must not only deal with enemy outposts but also fight for his life against terrifying foes that stalk him in the dark. The focus on base-building and survival mechanics also adds a layer of complexity that sets it apart from the more action-oriented Far Cry games.

5 Ghost Recon Wildlands

Team Tactics In An Open-World Playground

For players who wish Far Cry would let them call the shots with a squad, Ghost Recon Wildlands is the answer. This massive open-world shooter puts up to 8 players as a team of operatives in the middle of Bolivia, tasked with dismantling a drug cartel. Like Far Cry, players will be taking down enemy strongholds, exploring diverse environments, and choosing how to approach each mission, but this time, their squads will be right next to them.

The squad mechanics are what make Wildlands stand out. Coordinating synchronized shots with the AI teammates or friends adds a tactical layer that Far Cry doesn’t have. While the story might lack the memorable villains of Far Cry, the sheer scale of the map and the variety of ways to tackle missions make it a worthy contender.

4 Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

Stealth, Sand, And Snake