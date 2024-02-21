Key Takeaways Monster Hunter Stories 2's success led to the revival of the original game on Switch, PS4, and Steam, with new content and voice acting options.

The remastered version includes additional languages, a Museum feature, and unreleased final title updates for fans to enjoy.

Exciting new story content from the Monster Hunter Stories anime tie-in will finally be available globally for players to explore this summer.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 was a fantastic sequel that saw a great amount of success, going on to sell nearly 2 million copies across two platforms. This was an exciting treat for new and returning fans alike, as the spin-off franchise differs significantly from the core Monster Hunter series people know and love. On the flip side, however, the original Monster Hunter Stories that started things off was locked away on 3DS and mobile platforms.

With the digital store down on 3DS, physical prices high and the controls for the mobile iteration not being a huge winner with players, it felt like just a matter of time before we'd hopefully see a port of this iconic beginning. Fortunately, that day came much sooner than many had hoped. During Nintendo's Partner Showcase, we finally got the announcement that Monster Hunter Stories is coming back and looking better than ever before. It won't be exclusive to Nintendo Switch either, as this beautiful HD remastering will also be available on PS4 and Steam for those wanting to pick their platform of choice. What's best of all is it's not just the charming visuals that have been revamped, as this iteration comes packed with brand-new content never before released in English!

It's been seven years since the initial launch of Monster Hunter Stories on 3DS

The first big change is the inclusion of actual voice acting. The original Monster Hunter Stories featured characters that were voiced, but spoke in a made-up language for the Monster Hunter world. This was all fine and dandy, but left a little to be desired for those who like hearing their characters speak. Now players can enjoy listening to characters speak in either Japanese or English, including returning voices from Monster Hunter Stories 2. Anyone who was disappointed their native language was unavailable in text in the original may be in luck as there are now more general language options for those wanting to pick it up.

The new languages include Simplified Chinese, Korean, Russian, Brazillian Portuguese, Polish and Arabic. Quite the welcome variety that will help make the game significantly more accessible to boot. There's also a brand-new Museum feature which goes through artwork and music from this first title for people to experience and enjoy in a cozy setting. Finally and perhaps the most exciting is the inclusion of the final title update which was never released outside of Japan.

This includes new costumes, monsties and even additional story content. This story content was a tie-in with the original Monster Hunter Stories anime airing at the time. This portion of the anime was entirely original story content and also never saw release through Funimation at the time either, which made it all the more heart breaking that the update was never released globally. Fortunately, that's all in the past, and although we're missing that part of the anime, we can't wait to dive into all the extra story content available when Monster Hunter Stories launches later this year.

Monster Hunter Stories is aiming to launch this summer and will be available for Switch, PS4 and Steam. Be sure to take a peak at the official website here and the announcement trailer below: