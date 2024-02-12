Key Takeaways Diablo 4 players are outraged over the high price of cosmetic items, specifically the $30 cost for different color portals.

Some players compared the price of the Dark Pathways pack to the cost of the game itself, calling it unjustifiable.

While cosmetic items have no impact on gameplay, players are still dissatisfied and hope for more accessible and reasonably priced options.

The latest controversy, as reported by Games Radar, to hit Diablo 4 involves what some players are calling an exorbitant price for cosmetic items. Blizzard's action RPG has been embroiled in various controversies regarding microtransactions, and this time, it's the cost of portal colors that has fans in an uproar.

For the hefty price of $30, players can purchase the Dark Pathways pack, which offers town portals in a variety of colors including orange, green, purple, yellow, and blue, along with 1000 Platinum. This pricing decision has sparked outrage among the Diablo 4 community, with many expressing disbelief and frustration.

A Reddit user going by the name Mwatki20 ignited the discussion by posting an image of the Dark Pathways pack on the Diablo 4 subreddit. Their incredulous caption, "$20 for different color portals? LMFAO Blizz!" encapsulated the sentiment of many players.

However, it was soon pointed out that the bundle actually costs $29.99, leading to further astonishment. Some players highlighted the fact that this price is "almost half the price of [Diablo 4] itself," leading to comparisons with other games available at a similar price point.

One user humorously pointed out that for the same amount of money, players could purchase Pocketpair's 'Pokémon with Guns' sensation, Palworld. The absurdity of spending such a significant sum on class-specific portal colors did not escape the community, with one player remarking, "The fact that they're CLASS LOCKED is hilarious to me lmfao."

There's been a public outcry against the price surges.

While some players acknowledged that portal colors are purely cosmetic and don't impact gameplay, others argued that the price tag was unjustifiable, especially for something that adds no tangible benefit to the game experience.

With discontent brewing among players over the perceived overpricing of cosmetic items in Diablo 4, there's speculation about whether Blizzard will reconsider its pricing strategy for future releases and expansions. In the meantime, fans continue to voice their dissatisfaction, hoping for changes that will make cosmetic items more accessible and reasonably priced.

For those eager for more information on Diablo 4, including updates on its first major expansion, Vessel of Hatred, check out our comprehensive DLC guide for all the latest details.