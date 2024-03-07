Key Takeaways Outward 2 announced by Nine Dots Studio, promising exciting new features and improvements over the original.

Visual upgrades, improved combat, and co-op gameplay highlighted in the pre-alpha trailer of Outward 2.

Grounded fantasy world with day/night cycles, punishing difficulty, and co-op play are making a comeback.

Despite receiving a lukewarm reception at launch, Outward gradually managed to build a cult following over the years and is now rightly considered by many to be one of the most underrated RPGs ever made. The game ended up doing so well, in fact, that it is now receiving a sequel known simply as Outward 2.

Developer Nine Dots Studio made the big announcement earlier today in a press release that also mentions two other games the company is currently working on. In addition to Outward 2, which is going to be an open-world RPG just like its predecessor, Developer Nine Dots Studio is also working on a roguelike called Lost In Prayer and a co-op survival dungeon crawler called Witherbloom.

Outward 2 Promises To Be Bigger And Better Than The Original

All three of Nine Dots Studio’s newly unveiled projects look very promising but, let’s face it, Outward 2 is the one we’re all looking forward to the most. The devs gave fans a first taste of what’s to come via a pre-alpha trailer that showcases new environments, enemies, gear, and more.

Based on what we’ve seen so far, there have been quite a few improvements in terms of visuals, as the sequel looks a lot nicer and crisper, though some of the animations and character models do look a bit stiff and lifeless at this stage. Still, it’s definitely an upgrade over the original Outward, which looked very rough around the edges a lot of the time.

Visuals aside, Outward 2 brings to the table a number of very exciting new features, including a more grounded fantasy world where day/night cycles and seasonal weather conditions affect the behavior of NPCs. Players can also expect an improved character creator and progression system along with a more refined combat system, complete with dual-wielding this time.

Just in case you’re wondering, yes, Outward 2 will be just as punishing as the original, if not even more so. The constant auto-saving that forces you to live with your failures is making a comeback and you’ll still need to spend countless hours trying to wrap your head around the magic system. For better or worse, it doesn’t seem like the sequel will be less tedious than the original, but at least you can once again suffer together with a friend. Co-op is where the original truly shines and that feature will thankfully be present in the sequel as well.

Outward 2 doesn’t have a release date just yet, but it does have a Steam page where you can wishlist it to stay up to date with all the latest news.