Loot boxes have returned to Overwatch 2 with the start of Season 15, and for a limited time, players can earn five loot boxes by completing a simple quest. From now through Feb. 25, players can accept a quest on Discord which requires playing the game for a set amount of time. All you need to do is make sure that your Battlenet and Discord accounts are linked, which we'll explain how to do below.

At the time of this article, Discord quests can only be completed on PC.

Link Your Discord Account with Your Overwatch Account

Linking your Discord account to your Overwatch account is, thankfully, an easy process. Within the Discord app, simply navigate to the User Settings tab (by selecting the cogwheel icon found at the bottom left-hand corner of your screen). From there, click on the "Connections" tab under the first section.

Look for the blue Battle.net icon, and once selected, you will be prompted to log in to that account to authorize the connection. This step is important, as without connecting the two accounts, you won't be able to accept the Discord quest for Overwatch 2.

Completing the Limited-Time Overwatch 2 Discord Quest