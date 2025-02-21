A new season of Overwatch 2 would be incomplete without new skins to collect, and the 15th season of the game has introduced the new Perk Up Event, as well as a collection of perfectly adorable "Rainy Day" skins for Mercy, Mei and Kiriko.

Each character is colorfully adorned with a rain jacket and boots, and two of those skins - Mercy and Mei - are free to earn. So, for Honor and Glory, as this season's motto goes, or for staying dry on a rainy day, here's how to earn the free Rainy Day skins in Season 15.

Related How to Earn Loot Boxes in Overwatch 2 Love them or hate them, Overwatch 2 has made a bold decision as it enters its 15th season of competitive play: Loot boxes are back in the game.

At the time of this article, the Rainy Day Kiriko skin can only be obtained through purchasing the premium battle pass.

Earning the Rainy Day Mercy Skin

The legendary Rainy Day Mercy Skin is a reward for completing a challenge in the Perked Up event. The Perked Up event, which puts a new twist on Overwatch 2 matches by giving each character unique perks to unlock, will last for the entirety of Season 15. The Rainy Day Mercy Skin can be earned by completing the challenge of playing 18 games. (Any game mode counts, including competitive, quick play and arcade matches. If you win a game, it will count as two games towards your goal.)

You can also play the following challenges to unlock additional Rainy Day Mercy cosmetics:

Rainy Days Set – Mercy Spray : Complete 3 games

: Complete 3 games Rainy Days Set – Player Icon : Complete 6 games

: Complete 6 games Rainy Days Set – Mercy Victory Pose : Complete 9 games

: Complete 9 games Rainy Days Set – Name Card : Complete 12 games

: Complete 12 games Rainy Days Set – Mercy Emote: Complete 15 games

Progress towards your challenges can be viewed by visiting the main "Perked Up" event page.

Earning the Rainy Day Mei Skin

While you had to play the game to earn the Rainy Day Mercy cosmetics, you'll need to watch other people play the game in order to earn the Rainy Day Mei Skin (and other cosmetic items). The Rainy Day Mei cosmetics are rewards ("drops") this month on Twitch, and can only be redeemed by watching your favorite Overwatch 2 streamers (with drops enabled!) for up to 12 hours.

The Twitch Drops are available now through Monday, March 10, so while 12 hours might seem like a lot of watching, you have time. You don't have to watch all 12 hours in one go, either, as Twitch will track your progress.

The following Rainy Day Mei cosmetics are unlocked by watching Twitch streams with drops enabled:

Rainy Day Mei – Froggy Player Icon: 2 hours watched

2 hours watched Rainy Day Mei – Snowball Spray: 4 hours watched

4 hours watched Rainy Day Mei – Victory Pose: 6 hours watched

6 hours watched Rainy Day Mei – Rainy Stroll Emote: 8 hours watched

8 hours watched Rainy Day Mei – Legendary Skin: 12 hours watched

You can also unlock an additional Rainy Day Skin for Tracer by purchasing two subscriptions or gift subscriptions. (Amazon Prime subscriptions do not count towards this reward.)