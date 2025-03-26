To help celebrate his 45th birthday, Pac-Man is joining Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble as a playable character. Instead of bananas on-screen, however, there will be white pellets and a cherry in place of a Golden Banana. This will be part of the 2.20 update going live, which also added the Floral Ring as a Robot Smash Battle Mode stage.

Pac-Man Eats Pellets Instead of Bananas

Pac-Man will be a paid DLC character on the Nintendo eShop when he joins AiAi's party in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Rumble. Additionally, the Floral Ring stage will added for free as part of the 2.20 update as well as "additional adjustments and bug fixes" as well.

Despite releasing last summer, this Sega game is still getting updates to this day. Those intrigued by this chaotic puzzle game can try out a demo for free from the Nintendo eShop. It includes the first three levels of Worlds of Adventure, in addition to a few select items. If you decide to get the full game, you can thankfully transfer your save data to the full game, similar to Koei Tecmo RPG Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land.