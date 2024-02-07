Below is a list of every food structure in Palworld. Eating food decreases your hunger and prevents damage from starvation.

All Food Structures to Build in Palworld

Structure

Description

Level Required

Materials Required

palworld-feed-box-icon

Feed Box

A box for storing Pal food. Pals can feed from it when hungry. Make sure to keep it well-stocked to keep your Pals happy.

4

palworld-berry-plantation-icon

Berry Plantation

A farm that can grow Baked Berries. Harvest time is quick, but eating them doesn't provide much sustenance. Requires a few Pals to plant seeds, water, and harvest the crops.

5

palworld-wheat-plantation-icon

Wheat Plantation

A farm that can grow Wheat. It requires an average amount of time to harvest. Requires a few Pals to plant seeds, water, and harvest crops.

15

palworld-cooking-pot-icon

Cooking Pot

Needed for cooking food. Use of a cooking pot allows for a wider variety of meal preparation. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.

17

palworld-tomato-plantation-icon

Tomato Plantation

A farm that can grow Tomato. They take time to harvest, but increase the variety of meals you can prepare. Requires a few Pals to plant seeds, water, and harvest the crops.

32

palworld-lettuce-plantation-icon

Lettuce Plantation

A farm that can grow Lettuce. It takes time to harvest, but increases the variety of meals you can prepare. Requires a few Pals to plant seeds, water, and harvest the crops.

38

palworld-electric-kitchen-icon

Electric Kitchen

Needed for cooking food. It requires electricity to run, but allows a large amount of meals to be prepared rapidly. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.

41