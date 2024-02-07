Below is a list of every food structure in Palworld. Eating food decreases your hunger and prevents damage from starvation.
All Food Structures to Build in Palworld
|
Structure
|
Description
|
Level Required
|
Materials Required
|
Feed Box
|
A box for storing Pal food. Pals can feed from it when hungry. Make sure to keep it well-stocked to keep your Pals happy.
|
4
|
|
Berry Plantation
|
A farm that can grow Baked Berries. Harvest time is quick, but eating them doesn't provide much sustenance. Requires a few Pals to plant seeds, water, and harvest the crops.
|
5
|
|
Wheat Plantation
|
A farm that can grow Wheat. It requires an average amount of time to harvest. Requires a few Pals to plant seeds, water, and harvest crops.
|
15
|
|
Cooking Pot
|
Needed for cooking food. Use of a cooking pot allows for a wider variety of meal preparation. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.
|
17
|
|
Tomato Plantation
|
A farm that can grow Tomato. They take time to harvest, but increase the variety of meals you can prepare. Requires a few Pals to plant seeds, water, and harvest the crops.
|
32
|
|
Lettuce Plantation
|
A farm that can grow Lettuce. It takes time to harvest, but increases the variety of meals you can prepare. Requires a few Pals to plant seeds, water, and harvest the crops.
|
38
|
|
Electric Kitchen
|
Needed for cooking food. It requires electricity to run, but allows a large amount of meals to be prepared rapidly. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame.
|
41
|