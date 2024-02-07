Feed Box A box for storing Pal food. Pals can feed from it when hungry. Make sure to keep it well-stocked to keep your Pals happy. 4 20x Wood

Berry Plantation A farm that can grow Baked Berries. Harvest time is quick, but eating them doesn't provide much sustenance. Requires a few Pals to plant seeds, water, and harvest the crops. 5 3x Berry Seeds

20x Wood

20x Stone

Wheat Plantation A farm that can grow Wheat. It requires an average amount of time to harvest. Requires a few Pals to plant seeds, water, and harvest crops. 15 3x Wheat Seeds

35x Wood

35x Stone

Cooking Pot Needed for cooking food. Use of a cooking pot allows for a wider variety of meal preparation. Requires a Fire Pal to light a flame. 17 20x Wood

15x Ingot

3x Flame Organ

Tomato Plantation A farm that can grow Tomato. They take time to harvest, but increase the variety of meals you can prepare. Requires a few Pals to plant seeds, water, and harvest the crops. 32 3x Tomato Seeds

70x Wood

50x Stone

5x Pal Fluids

Lettuce Plantation A farm that can grow Lettuce. It takes time to harvest, but increases the variety of meals you can prepare. Requires a few Pals to plant seeds, water, and harvest the crops. 38 3x Lettuce Seeds

100x Wood

70x Stone

10x Pal Fluids