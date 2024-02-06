Key Takeaways
- Alpha Pals are tough to fight and catch, but offer great experience and valuable skills.
- Optimize your party and gear based on the type and weaknesses of the Alpha Pal.
- Use the appropriate level of Pal Spheres to increase your chances of catching Alpha Pals.
Welcome, Pal Tamers!
Alpha Pals are the biggest, baddest version of Pals that you can get in Palworld. They can be found in specific locations throughout the world that will appear on your map with a little icon of their faces, as well as their level. These Pals are extremely tough, with far larger health pools than the majority of Pals in the game.
You will have a tough time fighting and catching these if you are not well-prepared. That said, you should definitely not avoid these. They are a great source of experience if you can kill them quickly, and if you can catch them then you will not only get that experience but also a strong Pal for your team. They respawn every hour after you kill or catch them, too, so you have multiple chances to get them.
I highly recommend catching these Pals whenever possible. They tend to have better Passive Skills than their normal counterparts, which makes them valuable for breeding better, stronger Pals.
Preparing to Confront an Alpha
Once you have discovered an Alpha pal in the wild, you're going to want to make sure that you optimize your party and your gear to fight it. The gear you need will differ depending on what level you're at, and the Pals that will be strong against each one will be different as well. We have a helpful list of all armor and all weapons in Palworld so you can take a look and see what you'll need to make what.
Take care to look at what each Alpha's type is. Once you know this, you also know their weaknesses. Here is the type chart:
Each weakness is also listed in the table below for your ease.
Next, you're going to want to make sure that you have a decent amount of Pal Spheres to catch these Pals. I recommend you take the following types of Pal Spheres at these levels:
- Level 11-20: Mega Spheres
- Level 21-30: Giga Spheres
- Level 31-40: Hyper Spheres
- Level 41-44: Ultra Spheres
- Level 45+: Legendary Spheres
Don't bother bringing the regular Pal Sphere. You can try them if you run out of these other types of Spheres, but more often than not they just fail. These Spheres are a waste of time and resources the later on in the game you get. If you're unsure what you need to make the higher level Spheres, we have just the guide for you!
All Alpha Pals and Where to Find Them
|
Alpha Pal Name
|
Picture
|
Level
|
Type
|
Location
|
Weakness
|
Chillet
|
|
11
|
Ice
|
169, -428
|
Fire
|
Gumoss
|
|
11
|
Grass
|
-110, 646
|
Fire
|
Sweepa
|
|
11
|
Ice
|
-225, -597
|
Fire
|
Dumud
|
|
14
|
Ground
|
-308, 2
|
Grass
|
Penking
|
|
15
|
Ice/Water
|
110, -357
|
Electric
|
Grintale
|
|
17
|
Neutral
|
345, -257
|
Dark
|
Azurobe
|
|
17
|
Water
|
-28, -380
|
Electric
|
Nitewing
|
|
18
|
Neutral
|
-267, -71
|
Dark
|
Kingpaca
|
|
23
|
Neutral
|
Two spots: (40, -420) and (24, -463)
|
Dark
|
Felbat
|
|
23
|
Dark
|
-414, -57
|
Dragon
|
Katress
|
|
23
|
Dark
|
244, -333
|
Dragon
|
Bushi
|
|
23
|
Fire
|
-112, -509
|
Water
|
Broncherry
|
|
23
|
Grass
|
-220, -670
|
Fire
|
Quivern
|
|
23
|
Dragon
|
-269, -113
|
Ice
|
Fenglope
|
|
25
|
Neutral
|
-292, -448
|
Dark
|
Petallia
|
|
28
|
Grass
|
-13, -242
|
Fire
|
Beakon
|
|
29
|
Electric
|
-353, -247
|
Ground
|
Elphidran
|
|
30
|
Dragon
|
53, -277
|
Ice
|
Broncherry Aqua
|
|
30
|
Grass/Water
|
-174, -453
|
Electric
|
Warsect
|
|
30
|
Ground/Grass
|
155, -229
|
Fire
|
Mossanda Lux
|
|
31
|
Electric
|
445, -173
|
Ground
|
Elizabee
|
|
31
|
Grass
|
27, -163
|
Fire
|
Univolt
|
|
31
|
Electric
|
-112, -552
|
Ground
|
Relaxaurus Lux
|
|
31
|
Electric
|
-173, -340
|
Ground
|
Lunaris
|
|
32
|
Neutral
|
-150, -662
|
Dark
|
Verdash
|
|
35
|
Grass
|
289, 7
|
Fire
|
Mammorest
|
|
38
|
Grass
|
193, -483
|
Fire
|
Wumpo Botan
|
|
38
|
Grass
|
449, -56
|
Fire
|
Vaelet
|
|
38
|
Grass
|
125, -57
|
Fire
|
Sibelyx
|
|
40
|
Ice
|
256, 81
|
Fire
|
Ice Kingpaca
|
|
43
|
Ice
|
-241, 475
|
Fire
|
Menasting
|
|
44
|
Dark
|
520, 103
|
Dragon
|
Jormuntide
|
|
45
|
Water
|
Two locations: (-174, -268) and (354, -86)
|
Electric
|
Suzaku
|
|
45
|
Fire
|
388, 255
|
Water
|
Anubis
|
|
47
|
Ground
|
-137, -91
|
Grass
|
Dinossom Lux
|
|
47
|
Electric
|
353, 529
|
Ground
|
Astegon
|
|
48
|
Dark/Dragon
|
-605, -442
|
Ice
|
Blazamut
|
|
49
|
Fire
|
-441, -570
|
Water
|
Lyleen Noct
|
|
49
|
Dark
|
-169, 329
|
Dragon
|
Necromus (Legendary)
|
|
50
|
Dark
|
450, 677
|
Dragon
|
Paladius (Legendary)
|
|
50
|
Neutral
|
450, 677
|
Dark
|
Jetragon
|
|
50
|
Dragon
|
-784, -324
|
Ice
|
Frostallion
|
|
50
|
Ice
|
-349, 491
|
Fire