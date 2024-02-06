Key Takeaways Alpha Pals are tough to fight and catch, but offer great experience and valuable skills.

Optimize your party and gear based on the type and weaknesses of the Alpha Pal.

Use the appropriate level of Pal Spheres to increase your chances of catching Alpha Pals.

Welcome, Pal Tamers!

Alpha Pals are the biggest, baddest version of Pals that you can get in Palworld. They can be found in specific locations throughout the world that will appear on your map with a little icon of their faces, as well as their level. These Pals are extremely tough, with far larger health pools than the majority of Pals in the game.

You will have a tough time fighting and catching these if you are not well-prepared. That said, you should definitely not avoid these. They are a great source of experience if you can kill them quickly, and if you can catch them then you will not only get that experience but also a strong Pal for your team. They respawn every hour after you kill or catch them, too, so you have multiple chances to get them.

I highly recommend catching these Pals whenever possible. They tend to have better Passive Skills than their normal counterparts, which makes them valuable for breeding better, stronger Pals.

Preparing to Confront an Alpha

Once you have discovered an Alpha pal in the wild, you're going to want to make sure that you optimize your party and your gear to fight it. The gear you need will differ depending on what level you're at, and the Pals that will be strong against each one will be different as well. We have a helpful list of all armor and all weapons in Palworld so you can take a look and see what you'll need to make what.

Take care to look at what each Alpha's type is. Once you know this, you also know their weaknesses. Here is the type chart:

Each weakness is also listed in the table below for your ease.

Next, you're going to want to make sure that you have a decent amount of Pal Spheres to catch these Pals. I recommend you take the following types of Pal Spheres at these levels:

Don't bother bringing the regular Pal Sphere. You can try them if you run out of these other types of Spheres, but more often than not they just fail. These Spheres are a waste of time and resources the later on in the game you get. If you're unsure what you need to make the higher level Spheres, we have just the guide for you!

All Alpha Pals and Where to Find Them

Alpha Pal Name Picture Level Type Location Weakness Chillet 11 Ice 169, -428 Fire Gumoss Gumoss 11 Grass -110, 646 Fire Sweepa Sweepa 11 Ice -225, -597 Fire Dumud Dumud 14 Ground -308, 2 Grass Penking Penking 15 Ice/Water 110, -357 Electric Grintale Grintale 17 Neutral 345, -257 Dark Azurobe Azurobe 17 Water -28, -380 Electric Nitewing 18 Neutral -267, -71 Dark Kingpaca 23 Neutral Two spots: (40, -420) and (24, -463) Dark Felbat 23 Dark -414, -57 Dragon Katress Katress 23 Dark 244, -333 Dragon Bushi Bushi 23 Fire -112, -509 Water Broncherry Broncherry 23 Grass -220, -670 Fire Quivern Quivern 23 Dragon -269, -113 Ice Fenglope 25 Neutral -292, -448 Dark Petallia Petallia 28 Grass -13, -242 Fire Beakon Beakon 29 Electric -353, -247 Ground Elphidran 30 Dragon 53, -277 Ice Broncherry Aqua Broncherry Aqua 30 Grass/Water -174, -453 Electric Warsect Warsect 30 Ground/Grass 155, -229 Fire Mossanda Lux Mossanda Lux 31 Electric 445, -173 Ground Elizabee Elizabee 31 Grass 27, -163 Fire Univolt Univolt 31 Electric -112, -552 Ground Relaxaurus Lux Relaxaurus Lux 31 Electric -173, -340 Ground Lunaris Lunaris 32 Neutral -150, -662 Dark Verdash Verdash 35 Grass 289, 7 Fire Mammorest Mammorest 38 Grass 193, -483 Fire Wumpo Botan Wumpo Botan 38 Grass 449, -56 Fire Vaelet Vaelet 38 Grass 125, -57 Fire Sibelyx 40 Ice 256, 81 Fire Ice Kingpaca 43 Ice -241, 475 Fire Menasting 44 Dark 520, 103 Dragon Jormuntide Jormuntide 45 Water Two locations: (-174, -268) and (354, -86) Electric Suzaku 45 Fire 388, 255 Water Anubis Anubis 47 Ground -137, -91 Grass Dinossom Lux Dinossom 47 Electric 353, 529 Ground Astegon 48 Dark/Dragon -605, -442 Ice Blazamut 49 Fire -441, -570 Water Lyleen Noct Lyleen Noct 49 Dark -169, 329 Dragon Necromus (Legendary) 50 Dark 450, 677 Dragon Paladius (Legendary) 50 Neutral 450, 677 Dark Jetragon 50 Dragon -784, -324 Ice Frostallion 50 Ice -349, 491 Fire