Quick Links

Key Takeaways

  • Alpha Pals are tough to fight and catch, but offer great experience and valuable skills.
  • Optimize your party and gear based on the type and weaknesses of the Alpha Pal.
  • Use the appropriate level of Pal Spheres to increase your chances of catching Alpha Pals.

Welcome, Pal Tamers!

Alpha Pals are the biggest, baddest version of Pals that you can get in Palworld. They can be found in specific locations throughout the world that will appear on your map with a little icon of their faces, as well as their level. These Pals are extremely tough, with far larger health pools than the majority of Pals in the game.

You will have a tough time fighting and catching these if you are not well-prepared. That said, you should definitely not avoid these. They are a great source of experience if you can kill them quickly, and if you can catch them then you will not only get that experience but also a strong Pal for your team. They respawn every hour after you kill or catch them, too, so you have multiple chances to get them.

I highly recommend catching these Pals whenever possible. They tend to have better Passive Skills than their normal counterparts, which makes them valuable for breeding better, stronger Pals.

Preparing to Confront an Alpha

Once you have discovered an Alpha pal in the wild, you're going to want to make sure that you optimize your party and your gear to fight it. The gear you need will differ depending on what level you're at, and the Pals that will be strong against each one will be different as well. We have a helpful list of all armor and all weapons in Palworld so you can take a look and see what you'll need to make what.

Take care to look at what each Alpha's type is. Once you know this, you also know their weaknesses. Here is the type chart:

palworld type chart

Each weakness is also listed in the table below for your ease.

Next, you're going to want to make sure that you have a decent amount of Pal Spheres to catch these Pals. I recommend you take the following types of Pal Spheres at these levels:

Don't bother bringing the regular Pal Sphere. You can try them if you run out of these other types of Spheres, but more often than not they just fail. These Spheres are a waste of time and resources the later on in the game you get. If you're unsure what you need to make the higher level Spheres, we have just the guide for you!

Every Pal Sphere and How to Craft Them | Palworld
Related
Every Pal Sphere and How to Craft Them | Palworld
Pal Spheres are the most important item in Palworld.

All Alpha Pals and Where to Find Them

Alpha Pal Name

Picture

Level

Type

Location

Weakness

Chillet

11

Ice

169, -428

Fire

Gumoss
Gumoss

11

Grass

-110, 646

Fire

Sweepa
Sweepa

11

Ice

-225, -597

Fire

Dumud
Dumud

14

Ground

-308, 2

Grass

Penking
Penking

15

Ice/Water

110, -357

Electric

Grintale
Grintale

17

Neutral

345, -257

Dark

Azurobe
Azurobe

17

Water

-28, -380

Electric

Nitewing

18

Neutral

-267, -71

Dark

Kingpaca

23

Neutral

Two spots: (40, -420) and (24, -463)

Dark

Felbat

23

Dark

-414, -57

Dragon

Katress
Katress

23

Dark

244, -333

Dragon

Bushi
Bushi

23

Fire

-112, -509

Water

Broncherry
Broncherry

23

Grass

-220, -670

Fire

Quivern
Quivern

23

Dragon

-269, -113

Ice

Fenglope

25

Neutral

-292, -448

Dark

Petallia
Petallia

28

Grass

-13, -242

Fire

Beakon
Beakon

29

Electric

-353, -247

Ground

Elphidran

30

Dragon

53, -277

Ice

Broncherry Aqua
Broncherry Aqua

30

Grass/Water

-174, -453

Electric

Warsect
Warsect

30

Ground/Grass

155, -229

Fire

Mossanda Lux
Mossanda Lux

31

Electric

445, -173

Ground

Elizabee
Elizabee

31

Grass

27, -163

Fire

Univolt
Univolt

31

Electric

-112, -552

Ground

Relaxaurus Lux
Relaxaurus Lux

31

Electric

-173, -340

Ground

Lunaris
Lunaris

32

Neutral

-150, -662

Dark

Verdash
Verdash

35

Grass

289, 7

Fire

Mammorest
Mammorest

38

Grass

193, -483

Fire

Wumpo Botan
Wumpo Botan

38

Grass

449, -56

Fire

Vaelet
Vaelet

38

Grass

125, -57

Fire

Sibelyx

40

Ice

256, 81

Fire

Ice Kingpaca

43

Ice

-241, 475

Fire

Menasting

44

Dark

520, 103

Dragon

Jormuntide
Jormuntide

45

Water

Two locations: (-174, -268) and (354, -86)

Electric

Suzaku

45

Fire

388, 255

Water

Anubis
Anubis

47

Ground

-137, -91

Grass

Dinossom Lux
Dinossom

47

Electric

353, 529

Ground

Astegon

48

Dark/Dragon

-605, -442

Ice

Blazamut

49

Fire

-441, -570

Water

Lyleen Noct
Lyleen Noct

49

Dark

-169, 329

Dragon

Necromus (Legendary)

50

Dark

450, 677

Dragon

Paladius (Legendary)

50

Neutral

450, 677

Dark

Jetragon

50

Dragon

-784, -324

Ice

Frostallion
Frostallion palworld

50

Ice

-349, 491

Fire
20230608_Palworld_Screenshot_08
Related
Best Pals For Combat Tier List | Palworld
If you are looking to elevate your Palworld gameplay, this is the guide for you. 