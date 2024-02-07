Quick Links All Base Upgrades Requirements and Rewards

Key Takeaways Your base is essential in Palworld, serving as your home and resource hub. Level it up alongside yourself to progress.

Each base upgrade in Palworld requires specific materials and unlocks new features and benefits.

You can increase the number of Pals on your base in the settings, up to a maximum of 20.

In Palworld, your base is the place that you call home. It's where you go to skip the night sequence, where you allow captured Pals to freely work for you forever, and where you will use and make all the resources in the game on your journey through the game. You and your base will level up alongside one another, as long as you keep on top of the requirements you need to elevate your base's level.

This guide will help you figure out everything that you need in order to advance your base! Keep in mind that the numbers in the table below represent the default values the game starts with, though you can change some things in the settings to give you more Pals on your base.

